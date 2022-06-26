The expectations persists that both John Collins and Malcolm Brogdon will be dealt sooner rather than later.
June 26, 2022 | 4:04 pm EDT Update
Facundo Campazzo prioritizing to continue his career in the NBA over return to Europe
TeamFacu: Facundo Campazzo, in case doubts persisted: “My first, second and third priority is to continue in the NBA. For now, I don’t have it in my head to return to Europe. It’s obvious that at some point a return to Europe will happen, but not right now. I have it very clear: I want to try again, with whichever NBA franchise, to try again.”
Derrick Rose’s value may go beyond what he can produce on the floor for the Knicks. His presence alone could contribute to landing their priority in free agency. The veteran guard is yet another link between the Knicks and coveted point guard Jalen Brunson, their bond tracing back to Brunson’s formative years in Illinois when Rose was the Bulls’ star point guard and Brunson had dreams of playing in the NBA one day.
“Jalen would go over to the Bulls facility and practice with the Bulls players,” Pat Ambrose, Brunson’s coach at Adlai Stevenson High School who remains close to him, told The Post in a phone interview. “That’s where he became good friends with Derrick Rose. So your story gets deep with the Knicks. Derrick saw that young Jalen was a very, very good player and Derrick was a Chicago kid, and really started to mentor Jalen basketball-wise.”
JD Shaw: The Washington Wizards are adding guard Craig Sword to their summer league roster, agent Josh Goodwin tells @HoopsRumors. Sword signed a 10-day contract with the team this past season. He also played 14 games for Washington’s G League affiliate.
June 26, 2022 | 3:50 pm EDT Update
John Wall buyout getting more likely with Lakers, Heat, Clippers interested
Yet rumbles have finally begun to circulate about John Wall resurfacing as an active player next season. This week marked the first time in some time that I heard serious murmurs about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets after his season on the sidelines — provided Houston remains unable to find a trade partner on a Wall deal.
It is still unclear, with Wall presumed to be essentially untradeable when he’s due $47.4 million next season, how much of that salary he would have to surrender in buyout talks to convince the Rockets to let him become a free agent. The latest Wall-related scuttle does, however, suggest that a pathway for the sides to get there is at last materializing.
Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months. I’ve likewise been advised that the Lakers — resistant as they remain to trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall by attaching draft capital as a sweetener for the Rockets — would consider Wall as a candidate for the roster if he is suddenly available via the buyout market.