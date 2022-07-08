Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 8, 2022 | 8:09 pm EDT Update
“It really wasn’t about the amount of money,” Cuban said, via Steve Popper of Newsday. “We really didn’t get a chance to make an offer. It was Jalen’s choice. And I understand it. He knew those guys his entire life. He grew up there. It makes perfect sense.”
“We can’t replace Brunson. He’s a great player [and] I’m happy for him and his family,” Jason Kidd shared, via ESPN. “… [But] We believe we’re going to be a bigger team. Nothing against JB’s height. With Spencer (Dinwiddie) starting, our starting five is gonna be big with JaVale (McGee)at center. We believe that we’re going to be having a lot more offense coming off the bench.”
“We’ve got big-time players,” Alvarado said. “Zion is going to be coming back, so I’m pretty sure (defenses are) not worried about me. I’m going to be open. I have to knock (shots) down.”
“(It’s) the ability to knock down a shot to keep the defense honest,” Collins said. “Naji is a worker. He continues to work on his game. However many games he plays here (in Las Vegas), I trust him. You know what you’re going to get from him. So it’s about, ‘Just go out there and do what you do.’ ”
“Naji’s at his best when he’s playmaking, attacking and staying in attack mode, especially when he’s using his defensive tenacity to turn that into offense,” Collins said. “Forcing turnovers, being disruptive. Then he has the ability to playmake, whether that’s creating (shots) for himself or his teammates.”
“He’ll continue to expand his game, but (it’s about) doing what you do well,” Collins said of Trey Murphy III. “He’s an excellent shooter, offensive rebounder. He’s doing a little bit better job of communicating on the defensive end.”
“He can play now,” said another team exec at Friday’s exercise of Aron Baynes. “I’m not sure he’s all the way back — or all the way to where he’s going to be with more time — but from what I saw today, he can help a team.”
July 8, 2022 | 5:49 pm EDT Update
Taj Gibson plans to sign with Wizards
Shams Charania: Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man.