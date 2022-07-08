NBA rumors: Frank Kaminsky to Hawks

6 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Frank Kaminsky has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN.

July 8, 2022 | 8:09 pm EDT Update
“We can’t replace Brunson. He’s a great player [and] I’m happy for him and his family,” Jason Kidd shared, via ESPN. “… [But] We believe we’re going to be a bigger team. Nothing against JB’s height. With Spencer (Dinwiddie) starting, our starting five is gonna be big with JaVale (McGee)at center. We believe that we’re going to be having a lot more offense coming off the bench.”
8 mins ago via Angelo Guinhawa @ Clutch Points

July 8, 2022 | 5:49 pm EDT Update
