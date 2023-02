Antetokounmpo suffered a sprain to his wrist in the second quarter of Thursday night’s Bucks victory over the Chicago Bulls when he fell into the basket stanchion after trying to block a shot. It appeared his hand got caught in the padding of the stanchion before he fell to the ground. When asked about how he was feeling after the fall on Friday as he walked into Huntsman Arena, Antetokounmpo asked, “What fall?” “That was yesterday, man. That’s old news. It’s a brand new day, man. A good day to be alive.”