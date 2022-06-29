Toronto and Fred VanVleet appear headed towards a contract extension that could approach four years and over $110 million, sources told B/R. Thaddeus Young is expected to find a two-year agreement worth at least $10 million to rejoin Toronto.
June 29, 2022 | 9:11 am EDT Update
Blazers to offer Damian Lillard a two-year extension over $100 million
Having landed Lillard’s one-time Team USA running mate Jerami Grant from Detroit before the NBA draft, Portland is now expected to offer the All-NBA guard a two-year contract extension that will exceed over $100 million, sources told B/R.
Blazers keeping Jusuf Nurkic?
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic appears destined to be a part of the Blazers’ future, with a belief among league personnel he will sign a four-year deal worth roughly $17 million in average annual value.
Toronto continues to monitor the availability of several elite centers, sources said, including Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert.
The Wizards are one of the teams that have inquired about Dejounte Murray in San Antonio, sources said, but Washington doesn’t seem to have an offer capable of landing the Spurs’ All-Star.
Outside of San Antonio, there doesn’t appear to be any serious active trade conversation surrounding Collins. Sacramento, Portland, Boston and Brooklyn all registered some level of interest in Collins around the draft, but none of those teams appear far along with Atlanta on Collins deals at this juncture.
Minnesota is expected to have interest in Tyus Jones, but Washington has been the one rival team most often connected with the Grizzlies’ point guard. Jones is said to be seeking a multi-year deal above the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $10.1 million for the ’22-23 season.
Victor Oladipo done in Miami?
Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value. Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE.