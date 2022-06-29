NBA rumors: Fred VanVleet expected to sign $110 million extension with Raptors

46 mins ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Toronto and Fred VanVleet appear headed towards a contract extension that could approach four years and over $110 million, sources told B/R. Thaddeus Young is expected to find a two-year agreement worth at least $10 million to rejoin Toronto.

June 29, 2022 | 9:11 am EDT Update
Victor Oladipo done in Miami?

Early indications are Tyler Herro’s extension with Miami will settle around $25 million in average annual value. Victor Oladipo is not expected to return to the Heat and is said to have interest from Washington, Denver and Detroit, in the salary range of the taxpayer MLE.
