USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Games possibly would have been postponed with different verdict

9 hours ago via NotoriousOHM

More on Game Postponements

1 week ago via MarkG_Medina
1 week ago via DaneMooreNBA
1 week ago via malika_andrews
1 week ago via NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis: #NBA: "...The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time." #Nets #Timberwolves
1 week ago via malika_andrews
1 week ago via ShamsCharania
Nets-Timberwolves game postponed
1 week ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets-Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources tell ESPN. Nets play in Philadelphia on Wednesday; Timberwolves host Bucks on Wednesday.
1 week ago via wojespn
Nets-Timberwolves game to be postponed?
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting w/ @Malika_Andrews: In aftermath of a police shooting that’s caused unrest in Minneapolis, conversations are ongoing about the possible postponement of the Nets-Timberwolves game tonight. The Twins-Red Sox game has been postponed. Decision expected this afternoon.
1 week ago via ChristopherHine
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for personal reasons tonight, the Wolves say, as his family will be holding a private memorial for his mom Jacqueline to mark the one-year anniversary of her death from COVID, which occurs Tuesday.
2 months ago via JShawNBA
Pistons-Raptors on Tuesday postponed, re-scheduled for Wednesday
2 months ago via JLew1050
Raptors-Pistons likely to be postponed
2 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Now, it is unclear if Toronto will be able to return to the court before the All-Star Break begins this coming weekend. The Raptors are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons Tuesday before traveling to Boston to play the Celtics in their last game before the break. There is, as of now, no word as to whether the Rockets' game Sunday night in Houston against the Memphis Grizzlies will need to be postponed as a result of what's happening with the Raptors.
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
Bulls-Raptors game postponed
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within Raptors, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed.
2 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
Celtics unsure about playing in Dallas next Tuesday
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens says Cs haven't been told whether they will play as scheduled in Dallas this Tuesday, with the Mavs currently unable to play their games due to the storm. "I feel so bad for the people down there. It sounds awful and I hope it warms up soon and power gets restored."
2 months ago via AdamSpolane
Rockets back on Monday?
2 months ago via Rockets_Insider
2 months ago via PompeyOnSixers
https://twitter.com/PompeyOnSixers/status/1362867826172833796
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
Rockets-Pacers game postponed
Shams Charania: Rockets-Pacers game Saturday in Houston is being postponed due to continued government shutdown because of severe weather conditions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
NBA teams to see draft of second-half schedule this weekend?
The NBA is expected to share with teams a draft of the league's second-half schedule as early as this weekend, or likely next week, sources told ESPN. The NBA released only the first half of the schedule in order to build in flexibility to make up games postponed due to health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus. Postponements this week involving the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs have delayed the schedule release, sources said.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
In conversations with teams so far, sources said league officials have expressed a desire for each to play 72 games if possible -- even if that requires Washington, Memphis and other teams who have had several games postponed to play more often over the rest of the season. That will require those teams to play more back-to-backs, league officials have informed team executives, sources said. The league has told teams it will try to avoid back-to-back-to-backs and segments in which a team plays four games in five nights, sources said.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Team officials have asked the league what would happen if more games are postponed in the second half of the schedule -- and if the league would attempt to make those games up even with no time cushion built into the back of the schedule, sources said. The league has indicated it will explore ways to make up future postponements, but has acknowledged in talks with league officials that some teams may not reach 72 games played.
2 months ago via MarkG_Medina
Adam Silver: NBA never considered shutting down the season
2 months ago via MFollowill
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
Rockets-Mavericks game postponed
2 months ago via MFollowill
Mavs status for next game uncertain
2 months ago via MarkG_Medina
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1361794525258153984
2 months ago via MarkG_Medina
2 months ago via joe_mussatto
2 months ago via ShamsCharania
Mavericks-Pistons postponed due to severe weather in Texas
2 months ago via wojespn
Pistons-Spurs game postponed
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons-Spurs game on Tuesday has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
2 months ago via wojespn
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
3 months ago via DuvalierJohnson
3 months ago via Apple Podcasts
Kevin O'Connor: Yeah, it certainly seems that way. It seems to be trending in that direction, where we're gonna see, you know, a group of games canceled, so teams don't have to deal with that hassle. And, you know, I've had conversations with a handful of executives in the past week where the conversation has started to shift at least among teams, not necessarily in the league office. But like, is there logic here to having a short term bubble until it's to the point where you can get vaccines for players and coaches and people who work on those teams and travel? Because what they're doing right now doesn't seem to be working that well. 
3 months ago via Apple Podcasts
Kevin O'Connor: [...] Some front office executives and coaches or from conversations I've had previously, were like 'a bubble shouldn't happen, won't happen,' have now said, 'Well, maybe it should happen for at least a period of time until you can get vaccinations and all that.' Ryan McDonough: Well, yes, I have heard that as well, Kevin. And that's one of the other options. It's very difficult logistically to pull off in a short period of time, because there's, you know, a shutdown on March 11.
3 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons are departing Denver for Salt Lake City, where they're expected to be able to play their scheduled game with the Jazz on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Pistons stayed in Denver, retesting players after postponement vs. Nuggets tonight.
3 months ago via JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III: Hearing the test in question was a false positive for the #Pistons. Team is headed to Utah and expected to play.
3 months ago via omarisankofa
COVID-19 positive within the Pistons organization caused Denver game postponement
Omari Sanfoka II: Someone within the Pistons organization tested positive, I'm told. With four games left on their road trip, unclear what the rest of the trip will look like. Depends on contact tracing
3 months ago via msinger
Mike Singer: Source: The positive/inconclusive on the Pistons was NOT Mason Plumlee or Jerami Grant, who multiple Nuggets players interacted with.
3 months ago via HarrisonWind
3 months ago via TheSteinLine
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season ... and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players ...
https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine/status/1356423403130007554
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
Pistons-Nuggets game postponed
Shams Charania: The Nuggets-Pistons game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
3 months ago via wojespn
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
3 months ago via JaredWeissNBA
3 months ago via KSATRJ
3 months ago via tom_orsborn
3 months ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: League source expressed optimism Celtics at Spurs will happen tomorrow night. Spurs are in S.A., Celtics en route. But testing hurdles remain.
3 months ago via _Andrew_Lopez
3 months ago via RedsArmy_John
John Karalis: Brad Stevens says he's not sure what the next step is for Wednesday's game in San Antonio, but would prefer to "not fly there until we know." The Spurs-Pelicans game was postponed tonight due to contact tracing on both teams, so there is some doubt about Wednesday's game
3 months ago via tom_orsborn
Tom Orsborn: Pelicans abruptly cancelled their pre-game Zoom 6:15 p.m. interview with Stan Van Gundy. Pop was supposed to do his session 15 minutes later, but that apparently was cancelled as well.
3 months ago via WillGuillory
Spurs-Pelicans game postponed
Will Guillory: The NBA just announced that tonight's Pelicans-Spurs game has been postponed due to Health and Safety Protocols.
3 months ago via JandersonSacBee
https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1353860818241110016
3 months ago via TheSteinLine
3 months ago via JShawNBA
Bulls-Grizzlies game postponed
3 months ago via KCJHoop
https://twitter.com/KCJHoop/status/1353496332594536448
3 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Grizzlies have no new players entered into the Health and Safety protocol, source tells ESPN. League continues to be cautious with a return to play for Memphis.
3 months ago via wojespn
Grizzlies' next three games postponed
3 months ago via DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin: Memphis next 3 games – 1-22 at Blazers 1-24/25 vs. Kings – have been postponed in accordance with #NBA health/safety protocols. They're being postponed due to unavailable players for Grizzlies, contact tracing for other players on roster and to ensure health/safety of both teams
3 months ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is erring on the side of caution with what still appears to be isolated COVID-19 exposure within the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. These postponements aren't a result of several individuals being placed into the league's Health and Safety protocol.
3 months ago via TheSteinLine
Wizards-Bucks postponed
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 17th postponement of the season: Washington at Milwaukee on Friday night is off. It will be the Wizards’ sixth postponement in a row and adds the Bucks to a list that is now at 22 of 30 teams to lose at least one game for health and safety reasons:
3 months ago via IraHeatBeat
COVID-protocol issues coming from the Grizzlies' side
3 months ago via wojespn
3 months ago via wojespn
Blazers-Grizzlies game tonight postponed
3 months ago via RedsArmy_John
Celtics planning on game vs. 76ers tomorrow to be played
3 months ago via chrisgrenham
3 months ago via PompeyOnSixers
No new positive COVID-19 tests for 76ers
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
Wizards-Hornets game on Wednesday postponed
3 months ago via IraHeatBeat
Heat-Pistons tip moved from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
3 months ago via PompeyOnSixers
3 months ago via joe_mussatto
3 months ago via wojespn
Jonas Valanciunas enters NBA health and safety protocol
3 months ago via wojespn
3 months ago via PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey: The #Sixers have NO new positive COVID-19 test results to report at this time, according to a team source. However, they’re partaking in ongoing contract tracing due to a covid-related issue involving a recent opponent.
3 months ago via RedsArmy_John
John Karalis: Contact tracing on the Sixers postpones tonight's game with OKC. Philly is Boston's next opponent so let's see how this impacts games later this week
https://twitter.com/RedsArmy_John/status/1350934694729297926
3 months ago via joe_mussatto
https://twitter.com/joe_mussatto/status/1350934746218590218
3 months ago via TimBontemps
76ers-Thunder game postponed
Tim Bontemps: Tonight’s Sixers-Thunder game has been postponed, the league announces. Too many Sixers are in contact tracing protocols for the game to be played.
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
Timberwolves-Grizzlies game postponed
Shams Charania: The Timberwolves-Grizzlies game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
3 months ago via ByTimReynolds
3 months ago via wojespn
Wizards-Cavaliers games on Sunday and Monday postponed
3 months ago via RealQuintonMayo
Wizards-Cavaliers back-to-back likely to be postponed
3 months ago via Con_Chron
3 months ago via TheSteinLine
Pacers-Suns game postponed
3 months ago via CodyTaylorNBA
http://twitter.com/CodyTaylorNBA/status/1349831808905605120
3 months ago via ByTimReynolds
Magic-Celtics game set to be played tomorrow
3 months ago via CodyTaylorNBA
Cody Taylor: Steve Clifford said the Magic are very confident the game tomorrow night vs. the Celtics will be played: "Our plan is that we'll be playing."
3 months ago via wojespn
Odds of Wizards playing back-to-back against Cavaliers slipping
3 months ago via _DavidMorrow
Two more games postponed by the league
3 months ago via _Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans-Clippers game expected to be played
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks will stay in Phoenix and practice today. They've got two more games on this West Coast road trip: one in Utah Friday and one in Portland Saturday.
3 months ago via GeraldBourguet
3 months ago via ChrisKirschner
3 months ago via wojespn
Hawks-Suns game postponed
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta vs. Phoenix tonight has been postponed, sources tell ESPN.
3 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Source confirms no Hawks-Suns game tonight. The Suns recently played the Wizards, who have some players under COVID-19 protocols.
3 months ago via CapelaClint
Clint Capela: 😷 life
3 months ago via TheTraeYoung
Trae Young: 😐 damn... 😔
3 months ago via ShamsCharania
Wizards-Jazz game postponed

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 162 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
April 21, 2021 | 3:08 am EDT Update
Kyrie Irving capped a 32-point performance with a tough turnaround jumper, a driving layup through converging defenders and four free throws in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 134-129 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. “Obviously, when Kyrie does his thing and hits tough shots like that, it truly saves us,” said Nets forward Blake Griffin, who had 16 points and eight rebounds in a reserve role. “But I thought overall we did a better job of just trying to like, do it by committee, moving off the ball and not settling.”
11 mins ago via ESPN

Uncategorized

, , ,

Williamson, who was debuting his own Jordan brand basketball shoe, scored 33 points, mostly on strong moves in the paint that produced dunks and contested layups. Brandon Ingram added 27 points for the Pelicans, who fell four games behind Golden State and San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with 14 games left in the regular season. “I’m not going to lie,” Williamson said. “It does get kind of annoying to sit up here every other game saying we’re right there and we’re not closing out. So, I think we’ve got to focus on some of those small things. I say it over and over, but until we do it, some of those outcomes aren’t going to change.”
11 mins ago via ESPN

Uncategorized

,

Home