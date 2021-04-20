More on Game Postponements
Brian Lewis: #NBA: "...The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time." #Nets #Timberwolves
Shams Charania: The Timberwolves-Nets game tonight has been postponed in wake of police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets-Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources tell ESPN. Nets play in Philadelphia on Wednesday; Timberwolves host Bucks on Wednesday.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting w/ @Malika_Andrews: In aftermath of a police shooting that’s caused unrest in Minneapolis, conversations are ongoing about the possible postponement of the Nets-Timberwolves game tonight. The Twins-Red Sox game has been postponed. Decision expected this afternoon.
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns will be out for personal reasons tonight, the Wolves say, as his family will be holding a private memorial for his mom Jacqueline to mark the one-year anniversary of her death from COVID, which occurs Tuesday.
Now, it is unclear if Toronto will be able to return to the court before the All-Star Break begins this coming weekend. The Raptors are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons Tuesday before traveling to Boston to play the Celtics in their last game before the break. There is, as of now, no word as to whether the Rockets' game Sunday night in Houston against the Memphis Grizzlies will need to be postponed as a result of what's happening with the Raptors.
Shams Charania: The Bulls-Raptors game tonight has been postponed.
Shams Charania: Due to positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within Raptors, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed.
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens says Cs haven't been told whether they will play as scheduled in Dallas this Tuesday, with the Mavs currently unable to play their games due to the storm. "I feel so bad for the people down there. It sounds awful and I hope it warms up soon and power gets restored."
Alykhan Bijani: Following discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA, the #Rockets game scheduled at Toyota Center vs. Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 20 has been postponed due to utility shortages and other issues in the area caused by inclement weather this week.
Shams Charania: Rockets-Pacers game Saturday in Houston is being postponed due to continued government shutdown because of severe weather conditions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The NBA is expected to share with teams a draft of the league's second-half schedule as early as this weekend, or likely next week, sources told ESPN. The NBA released only the first half of the schedule in order to build in flexibility to make up games postponed due to health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus. Postponements this week involving the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs have delayed the schedule release, sources said.
In conversations with teams so far, sources said league officials have expressed a desire for each to play 72 games if possible -- even if that requires Washington, Memphis and other teams who have had several games postponed to play more often over the rest of the season. That will require those teams to play more back-to-backs, league officials have informed team executives, sources said. The league has told teams it will try to avoid back-to-back-to-backs and segments in which a team plays four games in five nights, sources said.
Team officials have asked the league what would happen if more games are postponed in the second half of the schedule -- and if the league would attempt to make those games up even with no time cushion built into the back of the schedule, sources said. The league has indicated it will explore ways to make up future postponements, but has acknowledged in talks with league officials that some teams may not reach 72 games played.
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets-Dallas Mavericks game on Friday has been postponed due to government shutdown because of severe weather conditions in Houston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Mark Followill: Asked Rick Carlisle today about status of Friday's Mavs game at Houston "No decision yet. I don't know what's going to happen. I don't think we'll hear anything until tomorrow is what I am guessing." (Rockets have been on East coast road trip during storm, play at Philly tonight)
Mark Medina: NBA announced that the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls will play on Wednesday, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season. This game will replace the postponed Pistons-Mavericks and Hornets-Bulls games.
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks-Detroit Pistons game Wednesday in Dallas is being postponed due to the order of Texas governor Greg Abbott because of state of emergency in response to severe weather, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons-Spurs game on Tuesday has been postponed, source tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Contact tracing and monitoring of coronavirus test results causing postponement, source tells ESPN.
Kevin O'Connor: Yeah, it certainly seems that way. It seems to be trending in that direction, where we're gonna see, you know, a group of games canceled, so teams don't have to deal with that hassle. And, you know, I've had conversations with a handful of executives in the past week where the conversation has started to shift at least among teams, not necessarily in the league office. But like, is there logic here to having a short term bubble until it's to the point where you can get vaccines for players and coaches and people who work on those teams and travel? Because what they're doing right now doesn't seem to be working that well.
Kevin O'Connor: [...] Some front office executives and coaches or from conversations I've had previously, were like 'a bubble shouldn't happen, won't happen,' have now said, 'Well, maybe it should happen for at least a period of time until you can get vaccinations and all that.' Ryan McDonough: Well, yes, I have heard that as well, Kevin. And that's one of the other options. It's very difficult logistically to pull off in a short period of time, because there's, you know, a shutdown on March 11.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons are departing Denver for Salt Lake City, where they're expected to be able to play their scheduled game with the Jazz on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Pistons stayed in Denver, retesting players after postponement vs. Nuggets tonight.
James Edwards III: Hearing the test in question was a false positive for the #Pistons. Team is headed to Utah and expected to play.
Omari Sanfoka II: Someone within the Pistons organization tested positive, I'm told. With four games left on their road trip, unclear what the rest of the trip will look like. Depends on contact tracing
Mike Singer: Source: The positive/inconclusive on the Pistons was NOT Mason Plumlee or Jerami Grant, who multiple Nuggets players interacted with.
Harrison Wind: Several Nuggets equipment and game day staffers were cleaning up the court and surrounding areas just now. Nuggets head equipment manager Sparky Gonzales just instructed all of them to leave the floor and go get tested, wherever that's done inside Ball Arena.
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 23rd postponement of the season ... and its first in February after 21 last month: Detroit at Denver tonight is off because the Pistons, due to contact tracing, can’t dress the requisite eight players ...
Shams Charania: The Nuggets-Pistons game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Contact tracing within Pistons is reason for postponement with Nuggets tonight, source tells ESPN.
Tom Orsborn: League source expressed optimism Celtics at Spurs will happen tomorrow night. Spurs are in S.A., Celtics en route. But testing hurdles remain.
Andrew Lopez: Sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me that the issue with the postponement in the Spurs-Pelicans game is with a potential coronavirus exposure to a non-team member of the traveling parties of both teams in recent days. The NBA is taking extra precautions with these situations.
John Karalis: Brad Stevens says he's not sure what the next step is for Wednesday's game in San Antonio, but would prefer to "not fly there until we know." The Spurs-Pelicans game was postponed tonight due to contact tracing on both teams, so there is some doubt about Wednesday's game
Tom Orsborn: Pelicans abruptly cancelled their pre-game Zoom 6:15 p.m. interview with Stan Van Gundy. Pop was supposed to do his session 15 minutes later, but that apparently was cancelled as well.
Will Guillory: The NBA just announced that tonight's Pelicans-Spurs game has been postponed due to Health and Safety Protocols.
Marc Stein: The Spurs were on the list of teams that had avoided postponements to this point. We’re down to only six of 30 without a disruption to their schedules: Nets, Knicks, Raptors, Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers
JD Shaw: The Bulls-Grizzlies game on Wednesday has been postponed, league says.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Grizzlies have no new players entered into the Health and Safety protocol, source tells ESPN. League continues to be cautious with a return to play for Memphis.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies' next three games are postponed, league says.
Duane Rankin: Memphis next 3 games – 1-22 at Blazers 1-24/25 vs. Kings – have been postponed in accordance with #NBA health/safety protocols. They're being postponed due to unavailable players for Grizzlies, contact tracing for other players on roster and to ensure health/safety of both teams
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is erring on the side of caution with what still appears to be isolated COVID-19 exposure within the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. These postponements aren't a result of several individuals being placed into the league's Health and Safety protocol.
Marc Stein: The NBA just announced its 17th postponement of the season: Washington at Milwaukee on Friday night is off. It will be the Wizards’ sixth postponement in a row and adds the Bucks to a list that is now at 22 of 30 teams to lose at least one game for health and safety reasons:
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland-Memphis is postponed tonight because of contact tracing, sources tell ESPN.
Shams Charania: The Wizards-Hornets game on Wednesday has been postponed.
Joe Mussatto: The arena was cleared following the announcement and the Thunder is now practicing tonight at the arena, per a team spokesperson.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis C Jonas Valanciunas has entered the league's health and safety protocol, team says.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers postponement is due to contact tracing connected with the game against the Grizzlies on Saturday night, sources tell ESPN.
Keith Pompey: The #Sixers have NO new positive COVID-19 test results to report at this time, according to a team source. However, they’re partaking in ongoing contract tracing due to a covid-related issue involving a recent opponent.
John Karalis: Contact tracing on the Sixers postpones tonight's game with OKC. Philly is Boston's next opponent so let's see how this impacts games later this week
Tim Bontemps: Tonight’s Sixers-Thunder game has been postponed, the league announces. Too many Sixers are in contact tracing protocols for the game to be played.
Shams Charania: The Timberwolves-Grizzlies game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Tim Reynolds: The updated Games Lost This Week To COVID Mess scoreboard: Wizards 4, Celtics 3, Suns 3, Cavaliers 2, Heat 1, Pelicans 1, Mavericks 1, Bulls 1, Jazz 1, Magic 1, Hawks 1, Warriors 1, Pistons 1, Pacers 1
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Friday's game against the Suns being postponed: "You kind of know that stuff like this is going to happen this year, so you just adapt accordingly."
Marc Stein: The Suns' home game against Indiana on Saturday is being postponed, @NYTSports has learned
Tim Reynolds: The Magic have left the gate. Game on in Boston tomorrow.
Cody Taylor: Steve Clifford said the Magic are very confident the game tomorrow night vs. the Celtics will be played: "Our plan is that we'll be playing."
Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks will stay in Phoenix and practice today. They've got two more games on this West Coast road trip: one in Utah Friday and one in Portland Saturday.
Chris Kirschner: Lloyd Pierce was asked last night about this game possibly getting postponed: “Welcome to the NBA in 2021. I think every minute, every hour and every day is going to be an adjustment. This has obviously been the toughest week since we started.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta vs. Phoenix tonight has been postponed, sources tell ESPN.
Sarah K. Spencer: Source confirms no Hawks-Suns game tonight. The Suns recently played the Wizards, who have some players under COVID-19 protocols.