NBA rumors: Gary Trent Jr on Lakers' radar

2 hours ago via Apple Podcasts
Jake Fischer: So I have been told that Gary Trent Jr is at least like on the Lakers’ radar. I don’t know if they’ve called Toronto and have had actual conversations about it.

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 29, 2023 | 2:54 pm EST Update
Home