All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Gary Trent Jr on Lakers' radar shares share tweet pin sms send email 2 hours ago – via Apple Podcasts Jake Fischer: So I have been told that Gary Trent Jr is at least like on the Lakers’ radar. I don’t know if they’ve called Toronto and have had actual conversations about it. Trade, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Trade, Gary Trent Jr, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email