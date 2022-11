Following the Bucks’ 123-115 win over the Hawks on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo told reporters about how much he admired the defensive effort of his three primary defenders against the Hawks, Onyeka Owongwu, Clint Capela and John Collins. “I always love playing against people that love, that take pride in guarding and he’s one of them,” Antetokounmpo said of Okongwu. “Capela is another one. Collins, another one. But I always love playing against people that take pride in defending and take the challenge. You can kind of feel that. I have played against people that you kind of know that they’re not taking this too serious and they kind of have that fear factor in their mind and you can kind of see it in their eyes, kind of smell it from the first play.”