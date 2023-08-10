Gilbert Arenas: “You know what's crazy about that New York series? If that was any other player–if Luka did that to NY Knicks–they would be a God”

Trae Young: “I know”

(h/t @NBA_NewYork )

pic.twitter.com/h4QA0kqIcB

— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 10, 2023