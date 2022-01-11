Sarah K. Spencer: Gorgui Dieng has cleared health and safety protocols. He was the only remaining Hawks player in protocols after the team’s outbreak, and is now back with the team.
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan is officially out of health and safety protocols, I'm told. He is coaching Hawks practice today.
Scott Agness: Chris Duarte returned home to Indy for a personal matter. He was expecting his baby daughter to be born any day. Torrey Craig is available after exiting covid protocols. Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) is out.
Kellan Olson: Cam Johnson is listed as out for the Suns tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors due to a left ankle sprain. Landry Shamet is out of health and safety protocols and is probable. Ish Wainright is now in the protocols and out. Justin Jackson is also out (not with team).
Chase Hughes: As expected, Montrezl Harrell will return tomorrow against the Thunder, the Wizards just announced. He had missed some time due to health and safety protocols.
Rod Boone: Kelly Oubre has been placed in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight's game against Milwaukee. Tough blow for the #Hornets. Makes their rematch with the Bucks that much more difficult, obviously. He has been playing really well.
Michael Singer: Can confirm @Shams Charania reporting: Barton has entered protocols, James Ennis will be signed to a 10-day COVID exception, and DeMarcus Cousins, later this week, will likely sign on a 10-day injury exception. One more: #Nuggets assistant Popeye Jones has entered H&S protocols.
Adam Spolane: Usman Garuba is out of Health and Safety Protocols Eric Gordon is out tonight with right groin tightness
Shams Charania: Pistons head coach Dwane Casey has entered health and safety protocols, team says. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will assume acting head coaching duties for tonight’s game vs. Utah.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Portland is already playing without guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum now.
Quinton Mayo: Hearing that Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrel (health and safety protocol) will not return to the floor tonight against the Orlando Magic. Looks like he’ll clear protocol for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Michael Singer: Little bit more news: #Nuggets coach Michael Malone traveled with the team to OKC today and is expected to coach tomorrow's game, source says. He missed four games due to health and safety. Popeye Jones went 2-2 in his absence.
Josh Robbins: The Wizards are listing Davis Bertans (foot sprain), Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) and Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols) as questionable to play Sunday in Orlando. Thomas Bryant (knee recovery) and Anthony Gill (protocols) are listed as out.
Anthony Chiang: Gabe Vincent has cleared protocols, but he is not with the team for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Marcus Garrett is now the only Heat player remaining in protocols.
Eric Nehm: During his pregame availability, Darvin Ham confirmed that Jrue Holiday has exited the health and safety protocols. But he did suffer a left ankle injury against the Raptors. Ham was not sure if Holiday would be able to play Monday in Charlotte.
Sarah K. Spencer: Assistant coach Chris Jent has cleared health and safety protocols and he will act as head coach for the Hawks tomorrow vs. the Clippers. Nate McMillan is still in protocols.
Adrian Wojnarwoski: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has entered Covid protocols, team says. He's the 14th NBA head coach to do so this season.
I know it’s not the NBA’s call and I know it’s not the greatest of Covid downsides, but still: Isn’t this dumb? Isn’t this useless? Shouldn’t we say as much? I can tell you that people within the NBA are talking like this. It’s happening among the players, in basketball ops and with the trainers. Most are tired of what they see as Covid Kabuki.
Gerald Bourguet: Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee are no longer listed on the Suns’ injury report. Landry Shamet and Abdel Nader remain in health and safety protocols, while Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric are still out as well
Jason Anderson: Nuggets forward Petr Cornelie has entered NBA health and safety protocols. He is out for tonight's game against the Kings.
Adrian Wojnarowski: After missing nearly a month with a knee injury and Covid, Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller is expected to return to the lineup vs. Cleveland tonight, sources tell ESPN. Zeller has averaged 5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24 games this season.
Tim Bontemps: The Mavericks say Jason Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols, and that assistant Sean Sweeney will coach the team in his place tonight against the Rockets.
Brad Townsend: Jason Kidd confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I feel fine, feels like I’ve got a cold, but my test came back positive. Kidd says he’s in Houston with the team, learned of his positive test last night.
Sarah K. Spencer: Per Joe Prunty, John Collins, Bogi and Jalen Johnson (all of whom are coming back from COVID) will be game-time decisions for tonight vs. the Lakers. Trae Young (low back contusion) will be a game-time decision as well.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is extending the post-holiday Covid testing plan an additional week because of the ongoing case surge, sources tell ESPN. Also: Players eligible for booster but not boosted will have daily testing extended through the All-Star break.
Neil Dalal: Wizards injury report at Bulls Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols) is questionable Davis Bertans (left foot sprain) is doubtful Rui Hachimura (not with team, reconditioning) and Thomas Bryant (ACL recovery) are out Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday are available
Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are probable tomorrow vs. Kings with non-COVID illnesses. Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green (health and safety protocols) are questionable.
Noah Levick: Sixers-Spurs injury report: Danny Green (left calf tightness) and Isaiah Joe ("right side of back pain") are questionable. Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer (H&S protocols) and Shake Milton (back contusion) are still out. Matisse Thybulle isn't listed.
Shams Charania: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has entered health and safety protocols, team says.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Frank Jackson has entered the health and safety protocols, and Isaiah Stewart is cleared from return to reconditioning protocols, clearing the way for him to play tonight at #Grizzlies.
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and guard Scottie Lewis (return from H&S protocols) listed as questionable, have been upgraded and are available tonight vs DET. #AllFly
Shams Charania: Hawks forward John Collins has cleared health and safety protocols and is expected to join the team in Los Angeles, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Atlanta plays the Lakers on Friday and Clippers on Sunday.
Brooklyn will finally have their “big three” on the court for the first time this season tonight when Kyrie Irving makes his debut in Indiana. The 29-year old point guard is only eligible to play in road games that do not take place in New York or Toronto. The ten-year veteran adds a whole different dimension to the lethal offense that the Nets can put on the floor. Brooklyn has two MVPs that are capable of taking over in late-game situations, but neither Kevin Durant nor James Harden can drive the lane and finish at the rim as well as Irving. His touch and body control makes him one of the most elite finishers in the game.
Irving presumably will regain his place in the starting lineup ahead of Patty Mills, who was blanked Monday night against the Grizzlies, including 0-for-5 from long distance, after mostly filling in capably since Joe Harris underwent ankle surgery in late November.
Jay Allen: Billups says Larry Nance Jr. had an inconclusive test. That's why he's listed as doubtful. Nance will need two negative tests in order to play tomorrow night. Billups says he's "hopeful" Nance will be available.
Neil Dalal: Wizards will have their first shootaround (instead of only a masked walkthrough) tomorrow since at Jazz on 12/18. With so many players in health and safety protocols, the Wizards have not been allowed to practice much.
The Sacramento Kings announced this afternoon that Chimezie Metu was the latest player to enter in the league’s health and safety protocols. The news comes just hours ahead of Sacramento’s road contest vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wes Goldberg: Max Strus has exited health and safety protocols and has joined the Heat in Portland. Heat play the Trail Blazers tomorrow night.
Duane Rankin: "It's tough." #Pelicans coach Willie Green on Monty Williams being out under protocols. Said he checked up on Williams during that time and plans to give him "a big hug" and talk to him after the game.
Gerald Bourguet: “It did knock me on my butt for a few days.” Monty Williams said his symptoms weren’t too bad, but it affected him for about 3-4 days, and it made him think of the people who don’t have the resources to deal with COVID in the same way
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are all available. Nerlens Noel (return to play reconditioning) is out for tonight’s game against Indiana.
Scott Agness: Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb have cleared protocols, but it’s unlikely for them to play tomorrow night against the Nets. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce remains in the protocols, along with six other players.
Chase Hughes: The Wizards will get Raul Neto back tomorrow, they just announced. That means 1 of their 6 PGs is now available.
Justin Grasso: Paul Reed is the latest #Sixers player added to the health and safety protocol. He's out for tomorrow's game.
Aaron Rose: Nick Nurse says Yuta Watanabe is “fine” and will be “out for a little while.” Team found out this morning.
Adrian Wojnarowski: A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Rod Boone: PJ Washington, along with Scottie Lewis, has cleared health and safety protocols. Washington is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game against Detroit.
Fred Katz: Nerlens Noel has been cleared from health and safety protocols, Knicks say. He is questionable for tonight because of conditioning.
James Edwards III: Isaiah Stewart has exited protocols and has met the Pistons in Charlotte. Status for tomorrow’s game, obviously, is uncertain right now.
Marc J. Spears: Mavs say Trey Burke (H&S protocols) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Golden State. Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (H&S protocols) will all remain out.
Michael Grange: Per Raptors, Yuta Watanabe and Svi Mykhailiuk are out vs. Spurs for health and safety protocols. Raptors streak of having their top-8 available stands at 1. I believe everyone on the roster (two-ways excepted) has now been in H&S except Chris Boucher.
Jared Weiss: Enes Freedom and Jayson Tatum are back in practice per Ime Udoka. Jabari Parker was out with dental work and Aaron Nesmith is waiting to return negative texts before he hits the floor.
John Karalis: Ime Udoka says it doesn't appear Jayson Tatum's COVID case was as severe this time as it was last time, so there's hope that he won't have the same limitations. Says Tatum has had a few sessions to get his wind back and he has looked good in practice
Aaron J. Fentress: Jusuf Nurkic is available for Monday night’s game against Atlanta after missing a week while in health and safety protocols. Chauncey Billups said Sunday he hoped Nurkic would return soon but thought conditioning might be an issue his first few games back. #RipCity
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said that Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson will all be available tonight against the Bucks. All were out due to healthy and safety protocols for the past week-ish.
Matthew Tynan: Spurs say Dejounte Murray remains in the reconditioning process and will miss tomorrow’s game in Toronto. Lonnie Walker and Doug McDermott remain in H&S protocols. KBD is questionable to play.
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan is back tonight for the Bulls. He was originally cleared from COVID-19 protocol for the Washington game, but the snowstorm prevented him from being able to fly out in time for the game. Emphasizes how “fortunate” he feels to have experienced mild symptoms.
Rockets rookie center/forward Usman Garuba was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday afternoon, making him unavailable to play against the 76ers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday.
Chase Hughes: Unreal. Tremont Waters has now entered health and safety protocols, the Wizards say. Just like Brad Wanamaker, he signed with the team and played one game before going into protocols.