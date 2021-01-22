As far as the teams that it really came down to — and we mentioned the Atlanta situation — who all did it really come down to? Gordon Hayward: Yeah, Atlanta was a team that I was really interested in. I think they’re another group of guys who are obviously young but extremely talented and you saw the additions that they added in the offseason. I think they’re a great basketball team. Clearly, Trae Young is an extremely talented player and somebody they’re going to rely on. So being able to play with him, and play with some of their other young players was really enticing, so they were in the mix. New York was in the mix — the Knicks. Indiana was another team that was really interested, and we had mutual interest for a while. Boston was — like, let’s not forget about Boston. I really wanted to go back to Boston too. There were just a lot of options and a lot of potential teams that I could go to, but I’d say those were the main ones. Atlanta, New York, Boston, Indiana, and then Charlotte obviously.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 22, 2021 | 9:39 pm EST Update
January 22, 2021 | 8:53 pm EST Update
Nuggets will be cautious with Michael Porter's conditioning
Michael Malone says coaching Nikola Jokic is a blessing
Michael Singer: Michael Malone on if coaching Jokic adds pressure: “I look at it as a blessing. How many guys have the opp. to coach a great player, a high character person, on & off the court, a guy that every day when he comes to the facility, is in a good mood. There’s not many superstars.”