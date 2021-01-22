USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Gordon Hayward: 'Atlanta was a team that I was really interested in'

As far as the teams that it really came down to — and we mentioned the Atlanta situation — who all did it really come down to? Gordon Hayward: Yeah, Atlanta was a team that I was really interested in. I think they’re another group of guys who are obviously young but extremely talented and you saw the additions that they added in the offseason. I think they’re a great basketball team. Clearly, Trae Young is an extremely talented player and somebody they’re going to rely on. So being able to play with him, and play with some of their other young players was really enticing, so they were in the mix. New York was in the mix — the Knicks. Indiana was another team that was really interested, and we had mutual interest for a while. Boston was — like, let’s not forget about Boston. I really wanted to go back to Boston too. There were just a lot of options and a lot of potential teams that I could go to, but I’d say those were the main ones. Atlanta, New York, Boston, Indiana, and then Charlotte obviously.

January 22, 2021 | 9:39 pm EST Update

