Jon Krawczynski: Gorgui Dieng has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Hawks in a one-year, $4M deal, league sources tell The Athletic
Gorgui Dieng has generated interest from the Suns and Spurs at around the bi-annual exception amount of $3.7 million.
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/250, spent the first half of this season with the Memphis Grizzlies before being waived on March 26. In 22 games, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds in 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes while shooting .519 from the field. Dieng appeared in 39 games over parts of two seasons in Memphis, averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.7 minutes after he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 6, 2020.
Marc Stein: Gorgui Dieng intends to sign with San Antonio upon clearing waivers, according to league sources.
Sources said former Memphis Grizzlies big man Gorgui Dieng is a possibility for the Knicks. He was waived by the Grizzlies on Friday. But whether it’s Dieng, who will have other suitors, or if Drummond were to take another look at the Knicks, no one knows the extent of Robinson’s coming absence. That won’t be known until Sunday at the earliest.
The Knicks still are in the buyout market. Jeff Teague, who was Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s point guard in Minnesota, as well as small forward Otto Porter and center Gorgui Dieng Dieng, are expected to be Knicks targets, an NBA source said. Dieng also played for Thibodeau in Minnesota.
Shams Charania: Memphis has waived center Gorgui Dieng.