NBA rumors: Gorgui Dieng to Atlanta

7 hours ago

18 hours ago
Gorgui Dieng has generated interest from the Suns and Spurs at around the bi-annual exception amount of $3.7 million.
4 months ago
Spurs sign Gorgui Dieng
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/250, spent the first half of this season with the Memphis Grizzlies before being waived on March 26. In 22 games, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds in 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes while shooting .519 from the field. Dieng appeared in 39 games over parts of two seasons in Memphis, averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.7 minutes after he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 6, 2020.
4 months ago
Gorgui Dieng to San Antonio
Marc Stein: Gorgui Dieng intends to sign with San Antonio upon clearing waivers, according to league sources.
4 months ago
Gorgui Dieng an option for Knicks?
Sources said former Memphis Grizzlies big man Gorgui Dieng is a possibility for the Knicks. He was waived by the Grizzlies on Friday. But whether it’s Dieng, who will have other suitors, or if Drummond were to take another look at the Knicks, no one knows the extent of Robinson’s coming absence. That won’t be known until Sunday at the earliest.
4 months ago
4 months ago
Knicks targeting players in buyout market
4 months ago
Gorgui Dieng a stronger possibility for Knicks than Andre Drummond
4 months ago
Grizzlies waive Gorgui Dieng
4 months ago
Gorgui Dieng buyout from Grizzlies coming?

August 3, 2021

Pau Gasol done with Spain, not sure about club career

Pau, 41, confirmed his retirement on COPE, stating that he will now reflect and assess his future, while he has not decided about retirement yet. He spent the previous season with FC Barcelona. During his time with the senior Spanish NT, he has won 11 medals in three different international competitions, including gold in the 2006 FIBA World Cup and gold at the 2009, 2011 and 2015 EuroBasket.
22 mins ago

August 3, 2021
