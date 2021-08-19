USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Gorgui Dieng to play FIBA African Championship with Senegal

1 day ago via Twitter
Nafy Amar Fall: Afrobasket 2021 Roster of Sénégal Point guards: Pierria Henry, Brancou Badio, Mamadou Faye Shooting guards: Cheikh Bamba Diallo, Mohamed Alga Ndiaye Small forwards: Maurice Ndour, Pape Moustapha Diop Power forwards: Gorgui Dieng, Ibrahima Faye Centers: Youssou Ndoye, Malick Dime, Boubacar Touré

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 20, 2021 | 5:52 pm EDT Update

CJ McCollum on Damian Lillard: "He's all in"

2 hours ago via highkin

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 176 more rumors
August 20, 2021 | 3:49 pm EDT Update

Celtics retiring Kevin Garnett's number on March 13th

The Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 on March 13 following their game against Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks. Perfect timing after Paul Pierce said last year that Garnett nearly came to blows with the Nets legend when he was Garnett’s coach in Brooklyn. Garnett’s Boston jersey retirement is happening before Minnesota’s, where he spent 14 seasons but had a falling out with outgoing team governor Glen Taylor.
4 hours ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic

Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 420 more rumors
Home