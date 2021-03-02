All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Gregg Popovich on Lloyd Pierce: He's the kind of guy you can build a culture around shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter tom_orsborn Tom Orsborn: Pop suggested Atlanta will come to regret its firing of Lloyd Pierce. Coaching, Gregg Popovich, Lloyd Pierce, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Coaching, Gregg Popovich, Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs shares share tweet pin sms send email