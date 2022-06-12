NBA rumors: Hawks a serious option for Deandre Ayton?

4 hours ago via Spotify

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 12, 2022 | 11:53 am EDT Update
He babysat his siblings, and they’d play baseball, volleyball or basketball in the backyard. Anna recalled Al skipping high school parties to stay with them. When they got old enough to go to parties themselves, he’d advise them, urging them to be safe and call him if they needed a ride. “He’s always kind of taken on more of a dad role,” Anna said. “He’s about six years older than the next oldest Horford kid. He’s always been older, and he’s always kind of led the path in a way. I think it’s the same thing with the Celtics.”
37 mins ago via Tania Ganguli @ New York Times

Uncategorized

,

Those questions were at their loudest earlier this year — dominating TV panels and podcasts — when the Celtics were 18-21 and on pace to miss the playoffs. Instead, a remarkable turnaround propelled the Celtics into the finals, against Golden State, for the first time since 2010. “We definitely thought about and had conversations about trading for a number of the great players that were sort of thought to be available over the past 10 years,” Wyc Grousbeck, the owner of the Celtics, said in an interview. “It’d be wrong to say we never engaged in trade talks with player X, Y or Z.” But, he added, “we valued our guys more than, apparently, the market did.”
37 mins ago via Sopan Deb @ New York Times

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Grousbeck declined to comment on what deals Boston came close to making. In at least one case, the star seemingly made the decision for the Celtics. Davis’s father, Anthony Davis Sr., publicly said that he didn’t want his son playing in Boston — a signal that even if Davis were traded to Boston, he wouldn’t re-sign once his contract expired, making it less worthwhile for the Celtics to part with their top players in a deal.
37 mins ago via Sopan Deb @ New York Times

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Home