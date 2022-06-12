All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Hawks a serious option for Deandre Ayton? shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Spotify Jake Fischer: Atlanta is definitely another team that I’ve heard for Ayton. There’s one person I talked to pretty consistently who’s like convinced Ayton is the guy that Atlanta wants. Free Agency, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Free Agency, DeAndre Ayton, Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email