Hawks sign Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract
Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks and two-way guard Brandon Goodwin have agreed to a two-year NBA contract, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Sarah K. Spencer: Can confirm the @Shams Charania report that Brandon Goodwin and the Hawks have agreed to a two-year NBA contract. Goodwin, who has made a big impact as a two-way player, will sign tomorrow in Cleveland.
Rick Bonnell: Mavericks make @Michael Kidd-Gilchrist signing official. Hope this reignites his career. He believes he has plenty of NBA basketball left.
Williamson returned to practice on Monday. He told reporters afterward that he will be back in the lineup. He said he sat out against the Pacers after the team suggested it. “They just told me longevity, the bigger picture, more long-term,” Williamson said. “They’ve been doing this for a long time and I’m just learning. I’m just following their guidance.”
Dwyane Wade is sharing a proud parenting moment. During Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the former NBA player talked to DeGeneres about how he has supported his 12-year-old since she told her parents she wanted to be referred to using female pronouns. “Once Zaya… originally born Zion as a boy – came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth, and I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’ ” he recalled. “So internally, now it’s our job to… go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”
Wade said his wife, Gabrielle Union, reached out to the cast of the FX show “Pose” to help get informed. “Pose” is a drama series centered around Black and Latino LGBTQ characters. “We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunities to be her best self,” Wade said.
February 11, 2020 | 9:24 am EST Update
After Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid posted a photo on Instagram captioned with the classic Batman line, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” Tuesday night — amid rumblings of discord in the team’s ranks — the Heat star saw an opportunity. “I know a place where villains are welcome,” Butler commented, along with a “shrug” emoji, seemingly a reference to the Heat. To which Embiid replied “Damn right my brother.”
“When [Butler] was in other places, he got knocked for [speaking his mind],” Iguodala said. “He was disruptive toward his other teammates, but you put him around some guys that actually want to get to the grind, what did he do for them? He upped their level of play, right? “I think he upped the level of play for the guys on the Bulls. I think [the major issue] was only at one stop, really, [in Minnesota], and we see what’s happening with that ship.”
“We’ve had a lot of different kinds of players come through our doors over the years and a lot of different personalities. Not all of them have been easy,” Spoelstra said. “But the thing that we definitely know is you need talent to win in this league. And it’s hard to find talent to move the needle like we want, to be able to compete for a title. And Jimmy is unquestionably one of those guys. “So if you have an opportunity to get him, you don’t hesitate. … We’re not making decisions based on fear.”
Butler knows the doubters will always exist. Many within the Bulls organization still hold the belief they did all those years ago: He is a great player with an insatiable work ethic who still can’t be the No. 1 player on a championship team. The Heat were willing to bet that Butler can be. “Don’t nobody be on their own agenda here,” Butler says. “It’s not about stats. It’s not about fame. It’s not about money. It’s not about none of that. It’s legit about winning a championship, and we’re capable of it. It’s punched into our minds every single day.”
While the Warriors still have their three All-Stars in Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they are missing too many critical elements. They don’t have the immense and versatile talents of Durant. They don’t have a reliable center who can serve as the rock and promote ball movement. And just as importantly, they don’t have Iguodala, who was a critical chromosome in the DNA of what made the Warriors champions. Nobody understands that more than Curry. “It’s always kind of just real with him,” said Curry, who talked with Iguodala about golf more than anything. “He’s just a true dog in the sense of, like, trying to be the best at everything he does.”
Anthony Puccio: It’s been 9 days since the Nets said Kyrie Irving would be re-evaluated in “one week.” Kenny Atkinson said last night that he’s been evaluated everyday, and that there’s no update. Doubtful he suits up on Wednesday with the All-Star break coming up.
Bledsoe is the veteran among the group, with an 8-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son and now the newborn, and has become a go-to resource for Antetokounmpo. Although Bledsoe, Middleton and others around the team have plenty of stories about the late-night wake-ups, diaper changing and how to adjust to the sleeping routine, they’re giving Antetokounmpo space to learn on the fly. “He asks us questions all the time, but I just tell him that it’s just an experience you have to go through,” Bledsoe said. “Can’t nobody tell you how to be a parent — that comes with kids.”
For Antetokounmpo, that excitement has manifested in a career year, even after winning MVP honors last season. The 25-year-old is averaging career highs in points (30.0) and rebounds (13.5) while shooting 54.9% from the field and leading the Bucks to a league-best record. “It is definitely [motivating me],” Antetokounmpo told ESPN. “I try to be around kids as much as possible; I try to learn and ask questions. I’m excited. It’s exciting. That’s something where no matter what goes on at work or anything, you go back home and you’re happy because your little boy is there.”
February 11, 2020 | 7:46 am EST Update
“I honestly feel like I’m built for this team, and the way that we’ve been able to come together has really been cool,” Holiday told CBS Sports. “I feel like I’m committed to this team and the players. I know for me personally, I try not to let my teammates down, so every time I come out here I feel like I try to put on my hard hat and my armor and go out there and fight for them.”
With LaVine declining to enter the slam-dunk contest, the Bulls’ only representation all weekend will be LaVine’s participation in the three-point contest Saturday. That’s it. Multiple sources have told the Sun-Times the Bulls are not thrilled with how this has played out, and LaVine hasn’t hidden his frustration, either. “Yeah, it’s upsetting, but you know . . . we see the way it’s got to be,” LaVine said. “We’ve got to be in the [playoff] hunt [to be considered for All-Star invitations]. We’re in the hunt a little bit, but we’re not solidified. We had some ups and downs, had some injuries. But like I told you guys in the beginning, [if] we win, we all succeed. So we’ll get there, I’ll get there, and I don’t have a doubt in my mind about that.”
Before Monday’s game against the Magic, Young said he didn’t have too much to say about being left off the list, but said he would have wanted to play for Team USA. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hurt by seeing it. … Obviously I would have wanted to play on the team,” Young said.
Mark Followill: Mavs news of note from @mcuban visit on new @BenandSkin show: 1. Expects Luka to play Wednesday vs Sacramento 2. Dirk jersey retirement will be early next season
Coming off of a breakout season as a member of the Raptors’ vaunted Bench Mob, VanVleet had just signed a new two-year contract and was hanging out-slash-celebrating in Las Vegas during Summer League. Among other young players who might fit the company’s new vision for the brand, they had eyes for VanVleet. Garnett remained a powerful tool for getting the ball rolling. “K.G. was just getting back in the picture. They had K.G. running, like, the head of brand direction, so I got to sit through a meeting with him, which was cool. At Summer League, up in the concourse, while the games were going on,” VanVleet said. “They offered a nice deal, and I liked the direction.”
“I fell in love with it,” VanVleet said. “I was trying a bunch of other shoes, and it stacked up pretty good to almost everything that I was wearing at the time, so it kind of made my decision a little bit easier.” It helped, too, that AND1 was aggressive in recruiting him. To AND1, VanVleet was everything the brand had once been and could become again: An underdog who wasn’t supposed to make it but did, never once losing its roots.
“Whereas if I was signing with a big company, I would probably have to forfeit my own personal brand, or at least sell the rights to the logo. We’ve seen that a couple times in the last few years and it’s something that I’m not really that interested in. It all just made sense and it was an easy decision. They were very supportive of me and my personal brand and empowering me and giving me resources that I needed to do what I need to do on the side. It didn’t interfere at all, so that was that was a big selling point for me.”
February 11, 2020 | 4:32 am EST Update
Brad Townsend: Confirming @Marc Stein report that the Mavericks player who will be waived is Ryan Broekhoff. Very sorry to see that. He’s universally loved in the locker room. Unfortunately, his $1.4 million salary made him the easiest player to waive, financially.
Ryan Broekhoff: Been a pleasure. Thank you to the @dallasmavs for the opportunity. Thank you to the fans for all your support. Thank you coaches who have helped guide me and a special thank you to all my teammates. Enjoyed everyday going to work with you guys. Who knows what the future holds
Frank Madden: Marvin Williams’ prorated minimum deal will come with a cap hit of about $604k for the Bucks — thanks to @Jeff Siegel and the excellent @Jeff Siegel for doing the math. No threat of hitting the tax even if they were to sign more buyout guys.
After the Lakers’ 121-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Green said that he didn’t pay too much attention to the trade rumors this year. “It didn’t really come across my desk,” Green said. “I wasn’t really paying attention to it much. It’s probably the least stressful free agency or trade deadline I’ve had, because you can’t control that. So I just went through my day. I think we all went through our day normally and figured we’re all gonna be here, and lucky enough we are here. “I believe in this group. I know the pieces we have are good enough, so we’ve just got to figure out our rotations, rhythm, chemistry, matchups and adjustments.”
CAA Sports has signed Dorian Finney-Smith, who is now the starting small forward for the Dallas Mavericks, after not being selected in the 2016 NBA draft. NBA agent Michael Tellem will lead the team of agents at CAA Sports who will represent Finney-Smith on and off the court. He was formerly represented by Pro Partner Sports Management.
Duane Rankin: Asked about why he didn’t start Kelly Oubre Jr., Monty Williams said it was an internal issue. When asked if it was because he missed the team bus as @NBATV reported in the game broadcast, Williams said, “you didn’t hear that from us.” #Suns
“It was great. He’s a great motivator. Great leader and if you’re open he’s going to find you.” Wiggins on his first game with Draymond 💯
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been making trips to Guadeloupe, a French archipelago in the Caribbean, since he was a little boy. It’s where his father, Rudy Bourgarel, lives and watches his son’s career closely after his own NBA dreams were dashed years ago. “It means everything to him,” Gobert told The Undefeated. “I can see how proud he is to watch me on television. When I talk about it with him, I feel like I am living his dream. I’m carrying his dream that he wasn’t able to fulfill. It was not just my dream. It was both of ours.”
But Bourgarel was not drafted by the NBA in 1989 despite interest. Gobert said his father was not able to work out for NBA teams before the draft due to a forced commitment with the French men’s national basketball team. “I heard he was going to get drafted, but the French national team wanted him to play for them, so he had to pass on the workouts and the draft in order to do that,” Gobert said. “He told the French team no. The French national team made him come back to France to do to his military service. Those days, you had to do it. He didn’t end up doing any military service, but he was forced to come back to France, so he couldn’t do NBA workouts.
“Not going to the NBA destroyed him,” Gobert said. “He was fascinated by the game and they took that away from him. Back in the day, it was very hard for international players to get that opportunity. The window was short. Once you missed that window, there was no scout coming to watch you at that time. He lost his love for the game. It’s crazy. My dad could have been the first one drafted.”
LeBron non-committal on 2020 Olympics
Ben Golliver: Lakers’ LeBron James on whether he will play for USA Basketball at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: “[I’ll weigh] how my body is feeling… I’m hoping to make a long playoff run. Then where my mind is and where my family’s head is. There’s a lot of factors but my name is in the hat.” pic.twitter.com/DfBB21Z4Hp
Melissa Rohlin: Dwight Howard on Olympics: ” For my agent to call me and say, hey, would you like to be on the Olympic Team again? At first, I thought it was a dream. After I guess over 10 years, 2008, to be asked to play in the Olympics again. There was no way I was going to say no for that.”
Melissa Rohlin: Dwight Howard: “I carried around my gold medal for almost four, five years after we won it the first time. Everywhere I went. On the road, even during the season I took it with me and I’d just look at it everyday like, man, this is amazing that I got a gold medal.”
Kyle Goon: JaVale McGee said his desire to play on the Olympic team stems with an ongoing friendly rivalry between him and his mother, Pam McGee: “She’s won a WNBA championship, I’ve won an NBA championship. So I’ll be able to catch her if I win a gold medal, because she’s won one.”
If team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry were coming back next season, Miller had a shot to return if his record got to be around .500. But Mills is gone, Perry may be demoted or fired and incoming president Leon Rose is prepared to make a flashy coaching hire after the season. According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list.
If owner James Dolan went with another agent/manager type in Rich Kleiman, who is partnered with Kevin Durant, Mark Jackson would’ve been a shoo-in for the Knicks job. Dolan didn’t consider Kleiman, fearing Knicks fans still blame Kleiman for failing to deliver KD, according to sources.
Last week, the Knicks parted ways with longtime executive Steve Mills, and multiple reports indicated the team was close to an agreement with Rose to take over. The deal came together quickly, catching his longest-running clients by just as much surprise as everyone else. “I’m still in shock,” Anthony told Bleacher Report on Sunday night after the Blazers’ 115-109 win over the Miami Heat. “I didn’t know until this week. There’s a lot to figure out and finalize. I’m sure he’s going to take [the job], but it’s all new.”
“He had all of us at one time,” Anthony said. “Me, Bron, D-Wade, CP, Bosh. He had a bunch of guys. He had the best of the best. And I think people respected that. He never burned bridges. He was always honest with everybody.”
All over Los Angeles — from West Hollywood to the Lakers roster — new Bryant tattoos have appeared in the days since his death at age 41. Search the hashtag #kobetattoo on Instagram and you’ll find dozens of recent posts with fresh ink from every corner of California to the boroughs of New York and even from countries as far-flung as Taiwan and Guatemala.
“A lot of people think you get tattoos to show them off, but honestly I get them to honor someone,” says Deven Brodersen, a tattoo artist at Iron & Ink in West Hollywood. “It means a lot to people. I think they’re gonna get a tattoo based on having so much respect for one person.”
Vanessa Bryant: I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
February 10, 2020 | 11:52 pm EST Update
February 10, 2020 | 9:32 pm EST Update
Joel Embiid: Made for this… If I can take it then you can too. PHILA TOUGH!!! #AllLove pic.twitter.com/hno6UH1GPD
In 2007 Kobe Bryant was midway through a Hall of Fame career, 29 years old, hell-bent on making the arduous transformation from being the league’s best player to becoming a legend of NBA lore. He did that of course, but getting there required Bryant to pave some of his path to basketball immortality through a Big West school in his backyard: UC Irvine. Back then Irvine had almost no winning tradition in men’s basketball. It had never made an NCAA Tournament and was, at best, the No. 5 program in an eight-team mid-major conference.
That didn’t matter to Bryant who, a decade-plus after bypassing college basketball, nonetheless developed a connection with college sports. Irvine’s campus is a 10-minute drive from the Bryant household in Newport Coast, California. And in ’07, after the seventh-seeded Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, Bryant was in high dudgeon, plotting a potential LA exit because of his lack of faith in the Lakers’ capacity to build a championship-level roster.
Someone in Bryant’s circle reached out to one of Irvine’s associate athletic directors to inquire about the star getting in early morning workouts during the offseason. That’s how the story of not only Kobe Bryant and UC Irvine begins, but it’s what led to a friendship that has made the past two weeks particularly difficult on UCI’s athletic community. “It’s been stunning for everybody to experience this,” UC Irvine men’s basketball coach Russell Turner said. “You feel like you’ve lost somebody who’s a neighbor. Kobe’s an icon, a superstar and an incredible presence. He’s that everywhere, but he’s especially that what when people see him as a neighbor, father, a guy in the community. We’d see him at Chipotle near campus, and he come on campus some, because he was incredibly private and we all knew that. The best thing about the way it was for him and us: we allowed him to be that guy. There are very few places in the world where he could be that. I never felt like he was overwhelmed here.”