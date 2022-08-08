Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Duane Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points for the Pacers in 48 games last season.
The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kabengele, 6’10”, has appeared in four games for the Celtics during their 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League campaign where he has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. The former 2019 first round draft pick by Brooklyn has appeared in a total of 51 NBA games split between the LA Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs announce signing of guard R.J. Nembhard to a two-way contract. Joins forward Isaiah Mobley, who signed a two-way contract Saturday
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. A native of Pendleton, South Carolina, McGowens averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game as a freshman at Nebraska in 2021-22, starting all 31 games in which he appeared. The 6-7 guard/forward earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors and was named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the media. McGowens led the Cornhuskers in scoring and ranked ninth in the Big Ten, while also ranking third in the conference in free-throw percentage (83.1%).
Omari Sankofa II: Pistons announce they’ve signed Buddy Boeheim to a two-way deal.
Keith Smith: The Brooklyn Nets have tendered a $2.2M qualifying offer to make Nicolas Claxton a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. The Nets have also tendered a Two-Way qualifying offer to make David Duke Jr. a restricted free agent on July 1.
Adam Zagoria: Alabama's Keon Ellis has agreed to a Two-Way with the Sacramento Kings, per league source
Rylan Stiles: Lindy Waters said it’s most definitely a goal to have his contract to be converted to a standard NBA Deal. Said he is going to get his conditioning, strength, and basketball wisdom to the highest level.
Joe Mussatto: The Thunder has signed Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced. Olivier Sarr has been waived.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the contract of guard RJ Nembhard to a standard NBA contract. In a related move, the team signed center Moses Brown to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Andrew Greif: New two-way signing Xavier Moon called his goal earning a roster spot. He recently returning from Alabama, for a grandfather's passing, but said he heard from his agent late last week that "good news" was coming. Hasn't talked with Ty Lue yet, he said.
Anthony Chiang: Heat announces it has signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Kyle Guy was waived to make room for Mulder.
Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing forward Feron Hunt of NBA G League's Texas Legends to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Washington Wizards are signing G/F Jordan Schakel of NBA G League Capital City on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Lakers also intend to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gabriel has had stints with the Nets, Clippers and Pelicans this season, showing flashes of athleticism and versatility at 6-foot-9.
Marc Stein: The Celtics are planning to sign Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, league sources say. Ryan currently plays in the @nbagleague for the @NBAGrandRapids Gold. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Eddie Sefko: The Mavericks announced today they have signed forward Moses Wright to a two-way contract. Wright (6-8, 226) went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League. Wright has averaged 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks in 17 games.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Blazers are also signing G League guard Brandon Williams on a two-year, two-way contract, sources tell ESPN.
Chris Haynes: Xavier Sneed of G-League’s Greensboro Swarm will sign a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, his agent @Gary_Durrant tells @YahooSports.
Shams Charania: The Oklahoma City Thunder are signing two-way forward Aaron Wiggins to a new four-year, $6.4M deal, agent Austin Walton tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Team option on the fourth year. Wiggins earns full contract after going No. 55 in 2021 NBA draft, starting 18 games this season.
Joe Mussatto: The Thunder has signed former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract, the team announced. In a corresponding move, Paul Watson Jr. has been waived.
Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hill earns deal for the season after playing 18 productive minutes in Saturday's game vs. Celtics.
Shams Charania: The Philadelphia 76ers are signing hardship guard Charlie Brown on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. 76ers released forward Aaron Henry to create space.
JD Shaw: The Mavericks have requested waivers on guard JaQuori McLaughlin, team says.
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have signed Theo Pinson to a two-way contract. Pinson signed a 10-day contract with Dallas on 12/20/21 and has appeared in 10 games with the Mavericks.
Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward Gary Clark to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Clark returns after playing in eight games for the Pelicans, shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range.
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are waiving two-way center Tacko Fall and signing guard Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors sign Quinndary Weatherspoon to two-way contract
Marc Stein: The Grizzlies have signed former Dallas draftee Tyrell Terry to a two-way contract, dedicating roster room to Terry after his initial 10-day hardship stint in Memphis:
And with you getting that four-year contract, what was the internal message to you? It’s a sign of respect, good faith and trust from the organization. Coming from where you did, how do you process all of that? Garrison Mathews: I’m actually just super thankful and, honestly, kind of relieved, too. To go from year to year … those two-way contracts, they’re hard to get out of. Because with two-way contracts, there’s not a lot of opportunities. Then you’re in restricted free agency. It’s just tough, man. A lot of people go through it, and it’s hard. So, a lot of relief, a lot of thankfulness, honestly. I wouldn’t be able to get this contract without Rafael, Coach, the owners putting me in this position to succeed. Just a lot of thankfulness.
Jovan Buha: The Lakers waived Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for Mason Jones, league sources tell @TheAthletic.
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jared Harper from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans waived two-way player Daulton Hommes.
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract from their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Lauren Rosen: The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official: The team has signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract. Powell will wear no. 5.
Kyle Neubeck: The Sixers plan to waive Grant Riller and are signing former Seton Hall guard Myles Powell to a two way contract, a source tells @thephillyvoice Expected to be official tomorrow
Tony East: Pacers are waiving DeJon Jarreau and signing forward Terry Taylor to their open two-way slot. Taylor was a lock to get promoted at some point during his career, he has been a monster in the G League and spent training camp with the Pacers. Read more on him:forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…
Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Keith Smith: Something to keep an eye on: Caleb Martin is on a Two-Way with the Miami Heat. Two-Way players are limited to 50 NBA games on the active roster. If I have my counting correct, Martin is currently at 19 active games. He's become a key rotation player for the Heat as a Two-Way guy.
On a two-way contract, Martin is limited to 50 games on the active roster during the 82-game regular season. Nineteen games into the season, he already has burned 17 of that total (including one game against the Indiana Pacers, when he was active but did not play). That means, unless he is converted to a standard deal, he is eligible to be active for only 33 of the Heat’s 63 remaining games. “I haven’t really thought that far ahead,” Martin told the Sun Sentinel, as the Heat prepare to conclude their four-game trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. “I’ll leave that up to them. For them, that’s really on them to decide when they need me or when not.”
With Martin, there is a bit more flexibility. And once forward Markieff Morris returns from the whiplash that has had him out for almost three weeks, it is possible the Heat deactivate Martin on certain game nights, as has been the case twice this season. “Obviously that standard contract is what anybody who comes in on this situation works toward,” Martin, 26, said. “So, obviously, if that was the case, I’d be more than grateful and it would allow me to not only focus on my position here or not, because I just want to play, but it certainly would make things a lot easier. “But, yeah, that would be great if that happened.”
Although it is an option because of his two-way status, it appears unlikely the Heat would ship him for stints with their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, although he said he would understand if that is what is requested. “Sometimes it’s about wanting to get in there and get reps, but obviously mental reps are a big part of it, too,” he said of the benefits of practicing with the Heat. “So sometimes it might be better for me to stay here and make sure I stay engaged, because I am thrown in there a good amount of times. So just to be ready, so when my numbers is called, that I’m not out of the loop.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Ish Wainright is signing a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agents Jim Tanner and Deirunas Visockas of @Tandem Sports tell ESPN. Wainright, 27, played well in training camp for the Raptors. He's been playing overseas since his Baylor graduation in 2017.
Marc J. Spears: The Golden State Warriors say they have been awarded guard Jeff Dowtin off of waivers. Dowtin’s contract has been converted to a Two-Way deal.
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are claiming Garrison Matthews off of waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic. Matthews will be on a two-way contract.
Shams Charania: The Spurs claimed former Lakers/Nets forward Devontae Cacok off waivers and will convert Cacok to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: The Washington Wizards have claimed Lakers camp guard Joel Ayayi off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ayayi is on a two-way contract.
The Utah Jazz have converted the contract of forward Malik Fitts to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Fitts (6-8, 230, St. Mary’s) played in four preseason games with the Jazz, seeing action in four games, averaging 3.8 points on 45.5 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from three, along with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 11.8 minutes per contest.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Bulls are converting F/C Tyler Cook’s deal to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN.
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are converting guard Daishen Nix's deal to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nix, who played with No. 2 pick Jalen Green with NBA G League Ignite, joined the Rockets for training camp.
Ian Begley: Source confirms Luka Samanic and Knicks have agreed to a deal. Spurs waived Samanic, the No. 19 pick in 2019 draft, earlier this month. First reported by The Athletic, which notes that it is a 2-way deal. Samanic would fill the Knicks’ second 2-way spot.
Keith Smith: The Houston Rockets have converted Armoni Brooks to a Two-Way contract, a league source tells @spotrac .
Shams Charania: The Lakers are progressing toward a two-way deal with free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Doumbouya was the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons are signing rookie center Luka Garza to a new two-year contract, his agents Mike Kneisley and Odell Witherspoon told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garza, the No. 52 pick, has his two-way converted to a full NBA deal.
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward/center Marquese Chriss, guard Quinn Cook, forward Patrick Patterson and guard Dennis Smith Jr. to training camp contracts and guard/forward Keljin Blevins to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Portland will begin its training camp with Media Day on Monday, September 27 followed by the team’s first practice on Tuesday, September 28. Training camp practice times will be relayed at a later date.
Michael Scotto: The Utah Jazz have agreed to a two-way deal with Justin James, agents Austin Walton and Adam Papas of @nxtsportsagency told HoopsHype.
Ben Anderson: Justin James is entering his third NBA season after two years in Sacramento. He was the 40th pick of the 2019 NBA draft out of @wyo_mbb and has career averages of 3.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. At 6'7, 190 lbs, he shoots 44% from the floor and 34% from three.
The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Petr Cornelie to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
JD Shaw: Guard Brodric Thomas has signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Cavaliers, league source tells @HoopsRumors.
Keith Smith: The contract Chandler Hutchison signed with the Phoenix Suns is a Two-Way deal, a league sourced confirmed to @spotrac.
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed Marcus Garrett to a two-way contract. Garrett appeared in four Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.25 steals, 1.5 assists and a +9.3 plus/minus while shooting 65.4 percent (17-of-26) from the field and 42.9 percent (3-of-7) from three-point range, helping Miami to a perfect 4-0 record before leaving his fifth game early due to an illness. He scored in double-figures in each of the four games and recorded 10 steals in two contests during the California Classic in Sacramento. He recorded a positive plus/minus in each game, including a +26 in the two games in Las Vegas.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kansas guard Marcus Garrett is signing a two-way deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Mike George of @onelegacysports tells ESPN. Garrett honored his college rep as a tenacious defender in summer league.
Brady Hawk: And the Heat officially lock up Marcus Garrett on a 2-way deal Haven’t seen an undrafted player this solid on defense in a while Quick feet, active hands, on-ball mechanics, off-ball anticipation And if a spot-up jumper is developed to become a 3 & D guy, they got something
Tim MacMahon: Source: Mavs are signing guard JaQuori McLaughlin to a two-way deal. He played for the Warriors’ summer league team.
Tim Cato: Nate Hinton has been waived by the Mavericks, per source.
JD Shaw: The Mavericks have requested waivers on Nate Hinton, who’s expected to receive interest from multiple teams. Hinton spent last season on a two-way deal with the club.
Barry Jackson: Former Naismith Defensive Player of Year Marcus Garrett remains well positioned for Heat 2-way this summer. Heat obviously also looking at other young players to potentially compete for a 2-way. Every team has two 2-way contracts; those players can be active for 50 NBA games.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve written or said or thought some variation of the following line countless times: the Knicks’ B-level offer is better than most of the other suitors’ A-level offers. But how true is that? Which of the Non-Knicks Six can come close to the package New York could cobble together? The Jazz want five or six or seven first-round picks, as well as young players. The Knicks own all of their firsts as well as four from other teams: the Wizards’ in 2023, the Detroit Pistons’ in ‘23, the Dallas Mavericks’ in ‘23 and the Milwaukee Bucks’ in ‘25. All of those are protected. They can deal up to eight first-rounders, including up to four unprotected ones. They could add at least three first-round swaps. They have attractive up-and-comers, including RJ Barrett (who we should assume would not be part of a hypothetical deal), Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.
Offering, say, five first-rounders, some of them protected, along with one young player wouldn’t come close to meeting the Jazz’s asking price. But at the same time, some teams in the running couldn’t even beat that. And thus, we have a stalemate. For now, the Knicks know no one is coming close to them. And the Jazz want more for Mitchell than they received in that gargantuan return for Rudy Gobert.
