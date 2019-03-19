Hawks adding Deyonta Davis

Shams Charania: The Atlanta Hawks are signing center Deyonta Davis of G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Davis, 22, has been one of the top big men in the G League this season.
Real Madrid football club might shortly have the basketball club’s company in terms of being called “Galacticos”. The policy of acquiring expensive and famous players is likely to be extended to Pablo Laso’s side per Marca. The Spanish outlet mentions that the EuroLeague club wants to add one more star and create more resting opportunities for Sergio Llull and Facundo Campazzo. Marca confirmed the interest for Nando De Colo and Vasilije Micic adding that Sergio Rodriguez and Kostas Sloukas are also on the list.
Boston has won 17 of the last 19 regular-season meetings, the last of which was a 112-109 victory in Philadelphia in February. Embiid believed he’d been fouled by Al Horford in the final minute — the NBA’s Last 2-Minute Report would later agree — and was fined for his public criticism of the officiating that included profanity. He used more profanity the next night when explaining why he was so angry. “It was against Boston again which I (expletive) hate. I’m sorry, which I hate,” Embiid said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is undergoing testing on right ankle injury that caused him to leave game, but belief is that it’s not serious, league sources tell ESPN.