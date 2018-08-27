Hawks adding Thomas Robinson
Shams Charania: Sources: Free agent forward Thomas Robinson is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Jeff Garcia: BIG3 Clyde Drexler said the league will “stalk” Manu Ginobili if he retires. Says the BIG3 is perfect for Manu. #GoSpursGo #Spurs #Nba
Donte Grantham’s college career ended abruptly. He’ll get his first shot at the NBA in Oklahoma City. The former Clemson forward on Sunday signed a one-year contract with the Thunder, according to a release from his alma mater. The deal is non-guaranteed, but Grantham is expected to be with the Thunder for training camp.
We’ll get to the basketball fit in a bit, but in terms of mentorship dynamics go, bringing in Rondo to help Lonzo Ball could be a perfect idea. Kobe Bryant seems to agree, based on what he said to Rich Eisen during an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I think there is a lot to be learned from. Rondo is a student of the game. How he studies the game, I think that’s something that Lonzo can learn from. Rondo will sit there and watch film for hours and hours and hours, and dissect and pick things apart to the smallest of details, and I think it’s important for Lonzo to see that. “Also, how he facilitates the game, how he reads things happening before they actually happen. How he can manipulate the defense to make things happen. And also defensively, he gets after it. So I think it’s great.”
How did you end up making a cameo Meek Mill’s ‘Issues’ video? Ben Simmons: Yeah that was random! We both got a yacht in Miami and we were just chilling and it happened. When’s the next cameo? Ben Simmons: There’s nothing planned, but it’ll probably happen randomly again.