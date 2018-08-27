USA Today Sports

Hawks adding Thomas Robinson

We’ll get to the basketball fit in a bit, but in terms of mentorship dynamics go, bringing in Rondo to help Lonzo Ball could be a perfect idea. Kobe Bryant seems to agree, based on what he said to Rich Eisen during an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I think there is a lot to be learned from. Rondo is a student of the game. How he studies the game, I think that’s something that Lonzo can learn from. Rondo will sit there and watch film for hours and hours and hours, and dissect and pick things apart to the smallest of details, and I think it’s important for Lonzo to see that. “Also, how he facilitates the game, how he reads things happening before they actually happen. How he can manipulate the defense to make things happen. And also defensively, he gets after it. So I think it’s great.”
1 hour ago via Silverscreenandroll.com

