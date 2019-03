Hawks adding Tyler Zeller

Later this summer, the tables will turn for Brooklyn’s front office as Russell enters restricted free agency once the Nets extend a one-year, $9.16 million qualifying offer to him, as expected. He will count as a $21 million cap hold until he either signs the qualifying offer, signs an offer sheet with another team or negotiates a new long-term deal with the Nets. “I think D’Angelo is worth around $20 million (annually),” one long-time Eastern Conference executive said. “Is this payback time for the Nets? Will teams offer him the way they (Nets) did for Crabbe, Porter, and Johnson? I think he turned the corner. I think he has a chip on his shoulder.” “He’s going to be in high demand and will get close to max with his overall improvement,” a Western Conference executive said.