The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward Rudy Gay and a conditional 2026 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward John Collins, it was announced today. The transaction creates a $25.3 million trade exception for Atlanta, currently the largest in the NBA. The exception can be used to acquire a player(s) in subsequent trades and will expire in a year. The 2026 conditional second round pick will be sent from Memphis to the Hawks if between 31 and 42.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 7, 2023 | 8:42 pm EDT Update
Tim MacMahon: No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in 21 minutes before a right shoulder injury in his summer league opener. The Trail Blazers say he won’t return to the game.
David Hardisty: Amen Thompson in his #Rockets Summer League debut showcased his explosive athleticism and terrific passing ability. His numbers in 28 minutes: 16 points 6-13 FG (1-1 3P) 5 assists 4 rebounds 4 blocks 3 steals pic.twitter.com/7KrTC62oLT
David Hardisty: Jabari Smith scored 29 of his 33 points in the second half, including this unbelievable three at the BUZZER to win it! @RocketsWatch
Nets Daily: Jacque Vaughn says he’s looking forward to “spending time with the group,” adding to the belief that Nets are prioritizing continuity. Adds Mikal Bridges fits their timeline.
Jason Quick: Keon Johnson says he dislocated his right index finger in the Blazers Summer League opener. Says he is done for rest of tournament. Kid can’t catch a break.