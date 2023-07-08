NBA rumors: Hawks announce John Collins trade to Utah

6 hours ago via Atlanta Hawks @ NBA.com
The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward Rudy Gay and a conditional 2026 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward John Collins, it was announced today. The transaction creates a $25.3 million trade exception for Atlanta, currently the largest in the NBA. The exception can be used to acquire a player(s) in subsequent trades and will expire in a year. The 2026 conditional second round pick will be sent from Memphis to the Hawks if between 31 and 42.

July 7, 2023 | 8:42 pm EDT Update
