Several assistant coaching candidates have emerged to potentially fill Snyder’s staff next season, including Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, Igor Kokoskov, and Antonio Lang, league sources told HoopsHype.
May 8, 2023 | 9:05 am EDT Update
League to interview Nikola Jokic before making a ruling on incident with Mat Ishbia
Having been in this position before, it’s the worst. Your team is about to play its biggest game of the season, and you don’t know if your star will be available. We had this happen to us in Memphis, when Zach Randolph was suspended for Game 7 against Oklahoma City in 2014, and now the Nuggets will face a similar situation ahead of a huge Game 5 on Tuesday. The league will likely take some time to rule on this, but the schedule demands they decide in 48 hours, and realistically quite a bit sooner. They will surely interview Jokić, Okogie and others before making a ruling, but at some point Joe Dumars’ office has to make a call. (And, surely, commissioner Adam Silver will have his finger on the scale here too).
Suns fans of a certain age, of course, are intimately familiar with this as well. They were involved in perhaps the most impactful Game 5 second-round suspension in NBA history in 2007, when Amare Stoudemire and Boris Diaw were suspended for a crucial game they eventually lost to San Antonio. So what will happen? The first place to start is understanding that the NBA has taken a very hard line on players’ interactions with opposing fans, something that dates back to the 2004 “Malice at the Palace” between Detroit and Indiana, and an overwhelming desire to never have that even repeat itself. That’s why even relatively benign infractions — gently side-heeling a ball into the crowd, let’s say — are greeted with an immediate technical foul. What Jokic did gets into a bit of a gray area, one whose shade likely is determined by which of the two teams you support.
Based on all that precedent, and the fact that Jokic isn’t quite in Draymond Green/Marcus Morris territory as far as previous visits to the principal’s office, I think it’s more likely that he is not suspended. But I can hardly rule out the possibility either, especially after Green’s somewhat surprising suspension for Game 5 in the first round. I’ll handicap it as a 1-in-3 chance that it happens. I also think it would be a mistake if it does, a completely over-the-top sanction for what was, at the end of the day, a fairly innocuous bit of theater.
NBA execs: Josh Hart projecting for $15-18 million annually in free agency
According to four NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype, Hart is now projected to be worth $15-18 million annually in free agency this summer. The overwhelming belief is that Hart will decline his $12.96 million player option and re-sign with the Knicks, according to those four executives and many others around the league.
Harrison Wind: Kevin Durant on Nikola Jokic: “I felt like all those shots were easy shots. He just played the game at a pace where you can’t speed him up, fluster him. He is strong. He can make every shot. I hate when he makes shots because he is so unorthodox. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah that is a… https://t.co/XUGQ517Uvu pic.twitter.com/OjBZDveRrh
Booker has now scored 331 points during this postseason, the most by any player through nine playoff games since Michael Jordan in 1990, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Booker has done so with a 70% true shooting percentage, the best ever by a player who scored at least 300 points over a span of nine playoff games. Since the Suns left Denver facing an 0-2 deficit in the series, Booker exploded for 83 points in Phoenix’s two home wins while shooting 79.1% from the floor. He made 20 of 26 jump shots in the pair of victories, hitting at a clip (76.9%) that ranks as the best over two playoff games in the decade that Second Spectrum has done player tracking among a group of more than 900 players who attempted at least 25 jumpers.
A week ago, Harden was 1-of-10 in his career on go-ahead 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds of playoff games. After his heroics in Game 1 and on Sunday, he is 2-of-2 in such circumstances during this series alone. “I mean, that was an easy play,” Embiid said of the Game 4 winner. “It’s the trust that we talked about all season long.” Rarely in their season and a half together have Embiid and Harden been better than they were in Game 4. Their partnership is pretty much the basis of the franchise’s success, though it has been a little unsteady at times.
During seven playoff games, he is shooting just 34.6 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from deep on almost seven 3-point attempts a game. Of the 118 NBA players who have played at least four playoff games and at least 60 playoff minutes, he ranks 113th in true shooting and 114th in effective field-goal percentage, the two best all-encompassing measures of efficiency. Meanwhile, no player surrounding Randle shoots nearly as often as he does. Miami defenders are swarming the middle of the floor whenever a Knicks driver, including Randle, approaches the rim. The Heat don’t trust New York’s 3-point shooters, a strategy that has paid off so far. The Knicks shot just 8 of 40 on 3-pointers in Game 3, which the Heat won, after shooting 7 of 34 from deep in Game 1, Miami’s other victory.