Suns fans of a certain age, of course, are intimately familiar with this as well. They were involved in perhaps the most impactful Game 5 second-round suspension in NBA history in 2007, when Amare Stoudemire and Boris Diaw were suspended for a crucial game they eventually lost to San Antonio. So what will happen? The first place to start is understanding that the NBA has taken a very hard line on players’ interactions with opposing fans, something that dates back to the 2004 “Malice at the Palace” between Detroit and Indiana, and an overwhelming desire to never have that even repeat itself. That’s why even relatively benign infractions — gently side-heeling a ball into the crowd, let’s say — are greeted with an immediate technical foul. What Jokic did gets into a bit of a gray area, one whose shade likely is determined by which of the two teams you support