Chris Kirschner: Hawks hold off the Pacers and win 129-117. They move to 31-26 and back into the four seed (hold tiebreaker over the Celtics). Trae Young: 34/11 Clint Capela: 25/24/3 blocks/2 steals Kevin Huerter: 23/9 Bogdan Bogdanovic: 23 Up next: vs. Magic on Tuesday
April 19, 2021 | 10:09 am EDT Update
Clippers not re-signing Malik Fitts
Law Murray: A source confirms that the LA Clippers will not re-sign Malik Fitts to a second 10-day contract ahead of Tuesday’s game in Portland. Expectation is that Yogi Ferrell will take that spot pending health and safety protocols.
Starting Monday, among Washington’s remaining 16 games, the Wizards have three games remaining with Cleveland (20-36) and two games with Oklahoma City (20-36) and Indiana (26-29), which is currently holding on to the ninth spot in the east. And: Washington’s been a respectable 11-17 on the road this season, including wins at Utah, Brooklyn, Denver, the Lakers and Portland. Last-second losses at Boston and Toronto in games the Wizards gave away have kept that road mark from being even better. “The atmospheres aren’t the same (this season, in mostly empty arenas around the league), but the same concept applies,” Beal said. “You have to be able to go into somebody else’s house and be able to win.”
Marc J. Spears: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has received the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award in recognition of his dedicated efforts to address housing insecurity in Greater Philadelphia.
“Being a white N.B.A. player from the suburbs, I have to level up,” said Scalabrine, who is from Long Beach, Calif., and was often referred to as the White Mamba, a play on Kobe Bryant’s Black Mamba nickname. “People don’t understand how a little bit nuts you have to be to sustain an N.B.A. career,” Scalabrine said. “Especially when you’re not that talented. You have to be ready. You have to be up for the fight. You have to be like that every day. And if you’re not, you lose your livelihood.”
For Scalabrine, the reason he gets his skills continually questioned goes beyond the confidence of the challengers. “Joakim Noah said it best,” Scalabrine said, referring to his former teammate on the Chicago Bulls. “He said, ‘Scal, you look like you suck, but you don’t suck.’”
April 19, 2021 | 9:26 am EDT Update
Mike James to Brooklyn?
Chema de Lucas: Mike James will play with the Brooklyn Nets until the end of the season. Immediate incorporation. Nets interest in the CSKA Moscow player was first reported by @Eurohoopsnet.
NetsDaily: Lots of rumors out of Europe this morning that Mike James, 6’1” PG who last played for CSKA Moscow, is signing with Nets but Andrey Kartashov of TASS, the Russian news agency, reports “no decision,” that James was “offered” to Nets. James, 30, also played for Suns and Pelicans.
Reigning EuroLeague scoring champion Mike James has emerged as a candidate to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Eurohoops has learned via a source. James was suspended indefinitely by CSKA Moscow in late March following an incident with team head coach Dimitris Itoudis and has headed back to his native United States. UPDATE: He will join the Nets, according to Chema de Lucas.