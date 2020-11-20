USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks confident they can get two out of Gallinari, Bogdanovic, Rondo and Harris

1 min ago via espn_macmahon

More on Bogdan Bogdanovic Free Agency

2 hours ago via Sam Amick and Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Lakers a potential suitor for Bogdan Bogdanovic?
As The Athletic and The New York Times reported on Thursday, the league is indeed looking into the matter. Serious pressure is being applied to all parties, and sources told The Athletic midday Friday that the Bogdanovic-to-the-Bucks prospect is dead. Bogdanovic and his representation are expected to take meetings when it’s allowed this afternoon/evening, with Atlanta and the Lakers known to be among the suitors.
2 hours ago via Sam Amick and Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
From there, don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic draws interest from many of the same teams who would love nothing more than for all of this chaos to convince two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to eventually head their way (Miami, Dallas, the Clippers, the Knicks). Why? Because it’s widely known that Antetokounmpo — who will be offered a supermax extension by the Bucks on Friday and has until Dec. 21 to sign it — has been recruiting Bogdanovic to come to Milwaukee. That reality, of course, means he has an added bit of value beyond his basketball talents.
2 hours ago via Sam Amick and Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
As for the Milwaukee prospect, sources say Bogdanovic had a number of concerns about that situation even before word spread that there would be a league investigation into the matter. But as of now, it’s that unwelcome development that appears to have been the proverbial nail in the coffin on a deal: If you’re a 28-year-old small forward with a robust free agency market, and you think there’s even a remote chance that the NBA might void whatever sign-and-trade deal ultimately put you in a Bucks jersey, then there’s just no way you take that risk.
2 hours ago via Sam Amick and Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Sources close to Bogdanovic have insisted all along that there was never an agreement on Bogdanovic’s part, but there was clearly a communication breakdown somewhere. Bogdanovic, who has been in his native Serbia while all of this NBA drama surrounding him unfolded stateside, was caught off-guard by the news when it broke at 7:08 a.m. Serbian time (1:08 a.m. Eastern). Now, with the Kings having given him a qualifying offer on Wednesday which means they can match any deal that comes his way, he has clearly decided to look elsewhere.
4 hours ago via sam_amick
Bucks moving on from Bogdan Bogdanovic pursuit
4 hours ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: The Bucks are moving on from their pursuit of restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will scan market across league, sources tell me and @Sam Amick.
8 hours ago via Spotify
8 hours ago via Spotify
17 hours ago via RealGM
Bogdan Bogdanovic thinks he can get better deal
Bogdan Bogdanovic believes he can get a four-year offer for more than what the Milwaukee Bucks can do in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings. "The word on the street, I always have to be careful of this because I get in trouble, the word on the street is he thinks he can get an offer, or there's belief that there's offers out there that average $18 million per year," said Brian Windhorst. "Somewhere in the four-year, $72 million range. That, I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta. I think the most Milwaukee can do is something closer to the $15 million to $16 million per year range. Over four years, that's $8 million or $9 million, depending on where all the decimal points go. That's not an insignificant amount of money."
17 hours ago via Clutch Points
Amid Bogdan Bogdanovic investigation, Bucks SVP Alex Lasry retweets tampering posts
22 hours ago via TheSteinLine
NBA investigating Bogdan Bogdanovic's Bucks deal
23 hours ago via James_HamNBCS
Kings extend qualifying offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic
James Ham: League source confirmed, as expected, that the Kings extended a qualifying offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic. He enters free agency as a restricted free agent and the Kings will have the opportunity to match any offer.
2 days ago via sam_amick
Bogdan Bogdanovic not expected to join Bucks, Hawks an option
2 days ago via GeryWoelfel
2 days ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic
2 days ago via The Athletic @ The Athletic
Sam Amick, staff writer: On its face, one would think that Bogdanovic would jump at the chance to leave Sacramento and join Antetokounmpo's title-contending Bucks. But assuming isn't part of the trade-making process, and the problem now is that it's clear Bogdanovic never gave the go-ahead to be included in the framework of this deal that first leaked via ESPN on Monday. The Bucks could still convince Bogdanovic when free agency formally begins on Friday, but there was clearly a communication breakdown here. The timing is less than ideal for the Bucks, who are hoping that Giannis signs his five-year supermax deal soon.
2 days ago via Sacramento Bee
2 days ago via Sacramento Bee
2 days ago via sam_amick
No agreement yet between Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bucks
Sam Amick: More to come at @The Athletic, but an update here on the Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. pic.twitter.com/mN2GOaLoKJ
http://twitter.com/sam_amick/status/1329185896822804481
3 days ago via HGiiizzle
Harry Giles: Shout out to my brothers @Bogdan Bogdanovic (Brate) & @Justin James... Bogiiii we came in this thing together ❤️ and JJ the extended year was full of good vibes 💯💯💯
4 days ago via BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks: Bogdanovic sign/trade is extremely complicated because of the base year comp rule. Ex: if BB signs a contract starting at $15M- only $8.5M (salary from 2019-20) is used as outgoing salary from SAC but his $15M salary is used as incoming to MIL.
4 days ago via wojespn
Milwaukee adding Bogdan Bogdanovic too
2 weeks ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Bucks eyeing Bogdan Bogdanovic
In any case, the Bucks will be active. They love Bogdan Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent with the Sacramento Kings who would require a sign-and-trade.
2 weeks ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN
The Bucks have kicked around scenarios in which they also absorb Harrison Barnes, sources have told ESPN. It is unclear if they have engaged the Kings in real discussions; it's early. (Acquiring any player in a sign-and-trade would trigger the hard cap.)
2 weeks ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic
Sacramento’s cap moves before the trade deadline (you know, the thing that happened nine months ago) seemed an indication that they wanted to clear room below the tax line to match any offer for Bogdanovic, but since then the Kings have changed management. How the new front office led by Monte McNair values him is anyone’s guess.
1 month ago via Brian Brennan @ NBC Sports
Hield wants to start. Depending on what happens with Bogdanovic in free agency, he might get that wish in Sacramento. There is a possibility that a cooling-off period helps both sides in this situation and a new voice at the top of basketball operations might help the situation as well.
1 month ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Bucks to be strong suitor for Bogdan Bogdanovic
An expected strong suitor for Kings restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic: The Milwaukee Bucks, sources said. Milwaukee will pursue additional playmaking and shooting this offseason to bolster the roster around their two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo, and All-Star Khris Middleton.
2 months ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic
Does Bogdan Bogdanovic want to remain a Sacramento King? That is a question that has to be asked, especially as league sources have said Bogdanovic is frustrated with the direction of the team and wonders if Sacramento is the best place for him to continue his NBA career. But no matter how frustrated Bogdanovic might be, that does not mean he is done with the Kings. Even if Bogdanovic declares he no longer wanted to be a King, the decision isn’t necessarily his to make. Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent, so the Kings could match an offer sheet from another team to retain his services.
2 months ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic
Bogdanovic turned down the Kings’ extension to keep his options open, but as a restricted free agent his choices are limited. He cannot expect the Kings will simply renounce his rights and make him an unrestricted free agent, which Divac did last year for Willie Cauley-Stein after securing a commitment in free agency from Cauley-Stein’s expected replacement, Dedmon. There is another route to becoming an unrestricted free agent quicker. Bogdanovic could sign the one-year qualifying offer, which would lock him into a one-year deal and get him closer to being an unrestricted free agent after next season. Signing an offer sheet with another team would have to be for a deal that is at least two seasons, which the Kings could match.
2 months ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
2 months ago via Jason Jones and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Starting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent and Divac was committed to bringing him back, even if it meant paying in the range of $18 million per season, sources said. Bogdanovic has spoken a lot about being a part of a winning culture and how the Kings still need to develop that mindset. A playoff-contending team could try to lure Bogdanovic with a lucrative offer with the hope the Kings do not match.
3 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
One of the first decisions interim general manager Joe Dumars will have to make in Sacramento is what to do with free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. Because of his restricted status and the undetermined salary cap, trying to figure out Bogdanovic's market has been difficult. "Everything is a bit of a challenge at this point," an Eastern Conference executive said, "because I am curious what the cap and tax are going to be. But teams are so short on cash that even if the cap doesn't drop a lot, will teams spend?" The general consensus has been that Bogdanovic is worth somewhere in the range of $15 million per year in a normal market, with him fitting in as a good sixth man on a contender.
3 months ago via Bobby Marks @ ESPN
A contract that will benefit both sides is in the range of four years for a total of $64 million. The $16 million per year cap hit would give Bogdanovic a raise of $7 million per year from his previous contract and allow the Kings to have enough financial flexibility to build out the roster, stay under the luxury tax and still work on a possible extension for De'Aaron Fox.
7 months ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic
Re-signing Bogdan Bogdanovic a top priority for Kings
The “young core” is getting older, and the only core player who would be relatively inexperienced going into next season would be Bagley. Do the Kings want another 19- or 20-year-old player in the mix? If he could help quickly, sure. But odds are a lottery pick would not crack the top eight in the rotation. Re-signing restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic will be the top priority. The Kings intend to match any offer sheet from another team, should Bogdanovic sign one. If Bogdanovic is taken care of, look for the Kings to seek out help defensively, especially on the wing. The Kings do not have enough size on the perimeter and could use some players in the 6-foot-8 range who can play either forward spot.
10 months ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports
First and foremost, NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer. The Kings saved a minimum of $6.8 million for next season in dealing Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. Parker has a player option at $6.5 million and Len is an unrestricted free agent. If Parker opts out of his deal, the Kings’ savings hits $13.3 million for next year.
10 months ago via James_HamNBCS
James Ham: According to a league source, Kings will not move Bogdan Bogdanovic before NBA Trade Deadline. Plan to extend/match offer sheet this summer. nbcsports.com/bayarea/kings/… pic.twitter.com/Pz25yXKPmj
10 months ago via TheSteinLine
10 months ago via The Athletic
Sam Amick: The Kings are receiving serious interest for small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, but a source with knowledge of their plans still insists that they’re comfortable keeping him and attempting to re-sign him in restricted free agency summer. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the prospect of a Lakers-Kings deal involving Kyle Kuzma was not being discussed.
10 months ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports
Kings unlikely to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic
According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team's thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento's front office knows Bogdanovic's market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.
11 months ago via sam_amick
Sam Amick: Re: @Marc Stein’s intel about possible Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap, I’m told Kings are unlikely to be interested straight up. They value his versatility, are comfortable w/ his restricted free agency & are 0-6 w/out him.
1 year ago via Sacramento Bee
Kings offer max extension to Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said the team has offered him a maximum contract extension that would pay more than $50 million and keep him in Sacramento for four more years, but he is in no hurry to sign it. Bogdanovic told The Sacramento Bee he wants to take his time with the decision. He would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he could receive more lucrative offers if he waits to become a restricted free agent this summer. “I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”
3 years ago via IAmDPick
3 years ago via IAmDPick
3 years ago via EuroHoops.net
3 years ago via Sportando
Bogdan Bogdanovic to Sacramento?
According to Serbian website Kurir, Bogdan Bogdanovic has already agreed to a three-year $30 mln deal with the Sacramento Kings. Bogdanovic, who recently won the Euroleague with Fenerbahce, plans to move to the United States in the coming weeks to join the Sacramento Kings.
4 years ago via Sacramento Bee
Divac said Bogdanovic is a “natural shooting guard” who can play more than one position. “We would love to have him here. We have his rights, and this summer we’ll talk about it.”
4 years ago via IAmDPick
David 'Dubi' Pick: More on Bogdan Bogdanovic, I'm told Fenerbahce has him signed for 2017-18 season with buyout in excess of $1M. twitter.com/LeaderOfHorde/…
5 years ago via IAmDPick
Bogdan Bogdanovic a Sun next year?

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 47 more rumors
More HoopsHype Rumors
LaMelo Ball loves his dad, honors his dad, credits his dad with shepherding his basketball success. But LaVar Ball doesn’t speak for LaMelo, nor rule his point of view. “At the end of the day, what comes out of his mouth, that’s him. He’s a grown man.” LaMelo Ball said in a one-on-one interview with The Observer. “And what comes out of my mouth is for me. Because I’m a grown man, too.”
2 mins ago via Charlotte Observer

, Uncategorized

, ,

LaMelo gets why LaVar generates buzz, but to him it’s just normal. “I always heard him talk like this,” LaMelo said. “Just hearing him talk like this, it’s normal to me. For real.” LaMelo views his father more as the demanding mentor from his youth than the media celebrity he’s become. “He was always that coach who was on me and stuff. He coached me the hardest,” LaMelo said.
2 mins ago via Charlotte Observer

, Uncategorized

, ,

November 20, 2020 | 4:55 pm EST Update
Home