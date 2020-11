The “young core” is getting older, and the only core player who would be relatively inexperienced going into next season would be Bagley. Do the Kings want another 19- or 20-year-old player in the mix? If he could help quickly, sure. But odds are a lottery pick would not crack the top eight in the rotation. Re-signing restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic will be the top priority. The Kings intend to match any offer sheet from another team, should Bogdanovic sign one . If Bogdanovic is taken care of, look for the Kings to seek out help defensively, especially on the wing. The Kings do not have enough size on the perimeter and could use some players in the 6-foot-8 range who can play either forward spot.