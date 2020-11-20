More on Bogdan Bogdanovic Free Agency
As The Athletic and The New York Times reported on Thursday, the league is indeed looking into the matter. Serious pressure is being applied to all parties, and sources told The Athletic midday Friday that the Bogdanovic-to-the-Bucks prospect is dead. Bogdanovic and his representation are expected to take meetings when it’s allowed this afternoon/evening, with Atlanta and the Lakers known to be among the suitors.
From there, don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic draws interest from many of the same teams who would love nothing more than for all of this chaos to convince two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to eventually head their way (Miami, Dallas, the Clippers, the Knicks). Why? Because it’s widely known that Antetokounmpo — who will be offered a supermax extension by the Bucks on Friday and has until Dec. 21 to sign it — has been recruiting Bogdanovic to come to Milwaukee. That reality, of course, means he has an added bit of value beyond his basketball talents.
As for the Milwaukee prospect, sources say Bogdanovic had a number of concerns about that situation even before word spread that there would be a league investigation into the matter. But as of now, it’s that unwelcome development that appears to have been the proverbial nail in the coffin on a deal: If you’re a 28-year-old small forward with a robust free agency market, and you think there’s even a remote chance that the NBA might void whatever sign-and-trade deal ultimately put you in a Bucks jersey, then there’s just no way you take that risk.
Sources close to Bogdanovic have insisted all along that there was never an agreement on Bogdanovic’s part, but there was clearly a communication breakdown somewhere. Bogdanovic, who has been in his native Serbia while all of this NBA drama surrounding him unfolded stateside, was caught off-guard by the news when it broke at 7:08 a.m. Serbian time (1:08 a.m. Eastern). Now, with the Kings having given him a qualifying offer on Wednesday which means they can match any deal that comes his way, he has clearly decided to look elsewhere.
Brian Windhorst: The word on the street is that he he thinks that he can get an offer or there's belief that there's offers out there that average 18 million a year somewhere in the four years, $72 million. I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta.
Bogdan Bogdanovic believes he can get a four-year offer for more than what the Milwaukee Bucks can do in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings. "The word on the street, I always have to be careful of this because I get in trouble, the word on the street is he thinks he can get an offer, or there's belief that there's offers out there that average $18 million per year," said Brian Windhorst. "Somewhere in the four-year, $72 million range. That, I think a lot of people think would come from Atlanta. I think the most Milwaukee can do is something closer to the $15 million to $16 million per year range. Over four years, that's $8 million or $9 million, depending on where all the decimal points go. That's not an insignificant amount of money."
Marc Stein: The NBA has opened an investigation of the reported transaction involving Milwaukee and Sacramento that was to send Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks via sign-and-trade after Friday's scheduled start of free agency, @NYTSports has learned
James Ham: League source confirmed, as expected, that the Kings extended a qualifying offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic. He enters free agency as a restricted free agent and the Kings will have the opportunity to match any offer.
The completion of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in peril, sources told The Athletic’s Sam Amick on Wednesday. Bogdanovic never agreed to join the Bucks and that has become a major issue, sources told Amick. A high-ranking team official told Amick the deal has issues and the outcome is unclear.
Sam Amick, staff writer: On its face, one would think that Bogdanovic would jump at the chance to leave Sacramento and join Antetokounmpo's title-contending Bucks. But assuming isn't part of the trade-making process, and the problem now is that it's clear Bogdanovic never gave the go-ahead to be included in the framework of this deal that first leaked via ESPN on Monday. The Bucks could still convince Bogdanovic when free agency formally begins on Friday, but there was clearly a communication breakdown here. The timing is less than ideal for the Bucks, who are hoping that Giannis signs his five-year supermax deal soon.
The Kings have hit a snag in the sign-and-trade deal that was supposed to send Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee “there is no deal” when the trade was first reported Monday night and reiterated “there was never a deal” on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart.
Bobby Marks: Bogdanovic sign/trade is extremely complicated because of the base year comp rule. Ex: if BB signs a contract starting at $15M- only $8.5M (salary from 2019-20) is used as outgoing salary from SAC but his $15M salary is used as incoming to MIL.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee is landing Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovich in a sign-and-trade deal, sources tell ESPN.
In any case, the Bucks will be active. They love Bogdan Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent with the Sacramento Kings who would require a sign-and-trade.
The Bucks have kicked around scenarios in which they also absorb Harrison Barnes, sources have told ESPN. It is unclear if they have engaged the Kings in real discussions; it's early. (Acquiring any player in a sign-and-trade would trigger the hard cap.)
Sacramento’s cap moves before the trade deadline (you know, the thing that happened nine months ago) seemed an indication that they wanted to clear room below the tax line to match any offer for Bogdanovic, but since then the Kings have changed management. How the new front office led by Monte McNair values him is anyone’s guess.
Hield wants to start. Depending on what happens with Bogdanovic in free agency, he might get that wish in Sacramento. There is a possibility that a cooling-off period helps both sides in this situation and a new voice at the top of basketball operations might help the situation as well.
An expected strong suitor for Kings restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic: The Milwaukee Bucks, sources said. Milwaukee will pursue additional playmaking and shooting this offseason to bolster the roster around their two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo, and All-Star Khris Middleton.
Does Bogdan Bogdanovic want to remain a Sacramento King? That is a question that has to be asked, especially as league sources have said Bogdanovic is frustrated with the direction of the team and wonders if Sacramento is the best place for him to continue his NBA career. But no matter how frustrated Bogdanovic might be, that does not mean he is done with the Kings. Even if Bogdanovic declares he no longer wanted to be a King, the decision isn’t necessarily his to make. Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent, so the Kings could match an offer sheet from another team to retain his services.
Bogdanovic turned down the Kings’ extension to keep his options open, but as a restricted free agent his choices are limited. He cannot expect the Kings will simply renounce his rights and make him an unrestricted free agent, which Divac did last year for Willie Cauley-Stein after securing a commitment in free agency from Cauley-Stein’s expected replacement, Dedmon. There is another route to becoming an unrestricted free agent quicker. Bogdanovic could sign the one-year qualifying offer, which would lock him into a one-year deal and get him closer to being an unrestricted free agent after next season. Signing an offer sheet with another team would have to be for a deal that is at least two seasons, which the Kings could match.
Starting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent and Divac was committed to bringing him back, even if it meant paying in the range of $18 million per season, sources said. Bogdanovic has spoken a lot about being a part of a winning culture and how the Kings still need to develop that mindset. A playoff-contending team could try to lure Bogdanovic with a lucrative offer with the hope the Kings do not match.
One of the first decisions interim general manager Joe Dumars will have to make in Sacramento is what to do with free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic. Because of his restricted status and the undetermined salary cap, trying to figure out Bogdanovic's market has been difficult. "Everything is a bit of a challenge at this point," an Eastern Conference executive said, "because I am curious what the cap and tax are going to be. But teams are so short on cash that even if the cap doesn't drop a lot, will teams spend?" The general consensus has been that Bogdanovic is worth somewhere in the range of $15 million per year in a normal market, with him fitting in as a good sixth man on a contender.
A contract that will benefit both sides is in the range of four years for a total of $64 million. The $16 million per year cap hit would give Bogdanovic a raise of $7 million per year from his previous contract and allow the Kings to have enough financial flexibility to build out the roster, stay under the luxury tax and still work on a possible extension for De'Aaron Fox.
The “young core” is getting older, and the only core player who would be relatively inexperienced going into next season would be Bagley. Do the Kings want another 19- or 20-year-old player in the mix? If he could help quickly, sure. But odds are a lottery pick would not crack the top eight in the rotation. Re-signing restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic will be the top priority. The Kings intend to match any offer sheet from another team, should Bogdanovic sign one. If Bogdanovic is taken care of, look for the Kings to seek out help defensively, especially on the wing. The Kings do not have enough size on the perimeter and could use some players in the 6-foot-8 range who can play either forward spot.
First and foremost, NBC Sports California has learned through a league source that Bogdan Bogdanovic will remain a King through the deadline and enter the summer as a restricted free agent, where the team is likely to match any offer. The Kings saved a minimum of $6.8 million for next season in dealing Dedmon for Jabari Parker and Alex Len. Parker has a player option at $6.5 million and Len is an unrestricted free agent. If Parker opts out of his deal, the Kings’ savings hits $13.3 million for next year.
Sam Amick: The Kings are receiving serious interest for small forward Bogdan Bogdanovic, but a source with knowledge of their plans still insists that they’re comfortable keeping him and attempting to re-sign him in restricted free agency summer. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the prospect of a Lakers-Kings deal involving Kyle Kuzma was not being discussed.
According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team's thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer. Sacramento's front office knows Bogdanovic's market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise.
Sam Amick: Re: @Marc Stein’s intel about possible Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic swap, I’m told Kings are unlikely to be interested straight up. They value his versatility, are comfortable w/ his restricted free agency & are 0-6 w/out him.
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic said the team has offered him a maximum contract extension that would pay more than $50 million and keep him in Sacramento for four more years, but he is in no hurry to sign it. Bogdanovic told The Sacramento Bee he wants to take his time with the decision. He would prefer to remain in Sacramento, but he could receive more lucrative offers if he waits to become a restricted free agent this summer. “I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”
David 'Dubi' Pick: Kings are covering full $850K NBA buyout to free stash Bogdan Bogdanovic from Fenerbahce, according to source.
“Maybe now it’s my chance for the NBA”, the Serbian guard said when he was asked if he was leaving Europe for the Sacramento Kings. And of course he was asked about an amazing fake that ended with a made three.
According to Serbian website Kurir, Bogdan Bogdanovic has already agreed to a three-year $30 mln deal with the Sacramento Kings. Bogdanovic, who recently won the Euroleague with Fenerbahce, plans to move to the United States in the coming weeks to join the Sacramento Kings.
Divac said Bogdanovic is a “natural shooting guard” who can play more than one position. “We would love to have him here. We have his rights, and this summer we’ll talk about it.”
David 'Dubi' Pick: More on Bogdan Bogdanovic, I'm told Fenerbahce has him signed for 2017-18 season with buyout in excess of $1M. twitter.com/LeaderOfHorde/…