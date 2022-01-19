Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish and a first-rounder to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought in the deal.
January 19, 2022 | 9:06 pm EST Update
Frank Vogel says his relationship with Lakers front office is healthy
Bill Oram: Frank Vogel, asked by @Dave McMenamin about feedback on his job performance: “I meet with the front office and talk about the previous night’s performance every game this year. Been doing that for three years.”
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says there’s been nothing abnormal about his level of interaction with the Lakers’ front office as of late. Business as usual. As far as speculation about his job, he says, “I wouldn’t want it any other way.” Shows there is a standard and expectation as LAL coach.
Zach LaVine feeling better
KC Johnson: Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment. Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan.
According to an NBA source, the Celtics created a $6.9 million trade exception in the three-team deal they completed Wednesday in which Juancho Hernangomez was sent to the Spurs and P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol came to Boston from the Nuggets. To acquire Dozier and Bol, who are under contract for $1.9 million and $2.1 million, respectively, the Celtics used their remaining $5 million trade exception that was created in last May’s deal in which Kemba Walker was traded to the Thunder, the source said.