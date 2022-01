According to an NBA source, the Celtics created a $6.9 million trade exception in the three-team deal they completed Wednesday in which Juancho Hernangomez was sent to the Spurs and P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol came to Boston from the Nuggets . To acquire Dozier and Bol, who are under contract for $1.9 million and $2.1 million, respectively, the Celtics used their remaining $5 million trade exception that was created in last May’s deal in which Kemba Walker was traded to the Thunder, the source said.