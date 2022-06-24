The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks’ interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract.
John Collins 'done in Atlanta'?
It’s obvious that the Hawks view one of their pathways to getting better as trading John Collins. Everyone expects it. “He’s done in Atlanta,” a source close to Collins said.
'Somewhat substantive chatter' that Kyrie Irving could be going to the Lakers
The Athletic: Kyrie Irving to the Lakers chatter is “somewhat substantive,” according to @Sam Amick. “You’ve got people within the league actually thinking … ‘Man, I think he might find a way to get back with LeBron.'” pic.twitter.com/ZTNyf2SAjq
Adam Wexler: #Rockets trades are official. – Christian Wood to Dallas for the rights to Wendell Moore Jr., (26th pick), Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and Boban Marjanović – Moore’s rights to Minnesota for the rights to TyTy Washington Jr. (29th pick) & 2 future 2nd rd picks
Jon Chepkevich: Buffalo’s Jeenathan “Nate” Williams Jr. has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell @RookieScale. 6’6” wing with a 7’0” wingspan who averaged 19.1 PTS and shot 45.1% from deep this season.
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball’s 16-man training camp roster ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier includes 4 NBA players: Gilgeous-Alexander, Olynyk, Powell and Alexander-Walker. Barrett, Brissett, Birch, Dort, Murray and Pangos will attend but won’t participate. Joseph was exempt.