NBA rumors: Hawks could still pursue Deandre Ayton in free agency, but it would depend on him taking less than a max

The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks’ interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract.

Adam Wexler: #Rockets trades are official. – Christian Wood to Dallas for the rights to Wendell Moore Jr., (26th pick), Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and Boban Marjanović – Moore’s rights to Minnesota for the rights to TyTy Washington Jr. (29th pick) & 2 future 2nd rd picks
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball’s 16-man training camp roster ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier includes 4 NBA players: Gilgeous-Alexander, Olynyk, Powell and Alexander-Walker. Barrett, Brissett, Birch, Dort, Murray and Pangos will attend but won’t participate. Joseph was exempt.
