Hawks exercise options on Collins, Huerter and Young
The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the fourth-year (2020-21) option on the contract of John Collins, along with the third-year (2020-21) options on the contracts of Kevin Huerter and Trae Young, it was announced today. Entering his third season in Atlanta, Collins averaged team-highs of 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds along with 2.0 assists in 30.0 minutes (.560 FG%, .348 3FG%, .763 FT%) in 61 games (59 starts) during the 2018-19 season. He ranked 15th in the NBA in rpg, 16th in FG% and 33rd in ppg. He was the first sophomore in NBA history to average at least 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in 30 minutes or fewer per game. During All-Star Weekend, he participated in the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars and AT&T Slam Dunk. Collins was named NBA All-Rookie Second Team after the 2017-18 campaign.
October 19, 2019 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Logan Murdock: Warriors officially waive Alfonzo McKinnie along with Jared Cunningham and Nick Zeisloft, who were signed earlier today.
Shams Charania: Undrafted rookie Caleb Martin has agreed to a partially guaranteed three-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, meaning Twin brothers Cody and Caleb will now be together on Hornets regular-season roster, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Bobby Marks: A couple of players not waived today that will begin to incur a per day cap hit: J. McDaniels (CHA): $5075 (could be converted to a 2W) M. Chriss (GSW): $9485 D. Walton Jr. (LAC): $8168 T. Wallace (MIN): $9156
Michael Wallace: Hearing vet Solomon Hill impressed coaches & execs on court & behind scenes in preseason to secure what was likely @Memphis Grizzlies final roster spot amid today’s crunch. Hill’s defense/versatility and 42.9% on 3s fit Jenkins’ system. Calming influence on key young guys also stood out.
October 19, 2019 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
Alfonzo McKinnie waived by Warriors
Anthony Slater: Warriors have finally officially waived Alfonzo McKinnie, per source.
Bobby Marks: Alfonzo McKinnie has hit the waiver wire and is now eligible to be claimed up until 5PM on Monday. McKinnie has a $1.58M non-guaranteed contract with no trigger dates.