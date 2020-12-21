USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks exercise team options on Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter

3 hours ago via JShawNBA

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 21, 2020 | 6:08 pm EST Update
December 21, 2020 | 5:52 pm EST Update
Home