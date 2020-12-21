All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Hawks exercise team options on Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter JShawNBA JD Shaw: The Hawks have exercised the fourth-year contract options on Kevin Huerter and Trae Young, along with the third-year options on De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish (all for 2021-22), the team says. Cameron Reddish, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Cameron Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email