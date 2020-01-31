USA Today Sports

Hawks eyeing Clint Capela

13 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
The Hawks are among several teams expressing interest in Rockets center Clint Capela, according to sources. Houston has received several calls on Capela, but is said to be unlikely to move him barring an overwhelming offer. Conversely, several teams are monitoring Hawks big man John Collins and feeling out Atlanta’s asking price, sources said. Collins has so far been part of the Hawks’ young core along with All-Star guard Trae Young. But the Hawks’ need for a more natural center is known, and they have expressed interest in Capela, Sacramento’s Dewayne Dedmon and Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams, too.

Mavs interested in Kidd-Gilchrist, Hollis-Jefferson

6 hours ago via townbrad

Moe Harkless said his jersey switch was a no-brainer. “I think it was an easy decision, just out of respect for Kobe Bryant and his legacy,” said the new No. 11, the Clippers’ forward formerly known as No. 8. “I just feel like it was the right thing to do for me personally. Obviously, everybody has their own opinion, but for me, it was an easy decision.”
Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is being sued by a group that includes former NBA star and former Timberwolves general manager and coach, Kevin McHale. The lawsuit filed in Ramsey County District Court on Thursday names Taylor and several other board members of Envoy Medical Corp., a company based in White Bear Lake that makes ear implant devices.
