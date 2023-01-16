Q: So part of what has been put out there is that there was disagreement as far as the Dejounte Murray trade. I wanted to get your take on what happened there and if that is true, if that kind of sparked the split? Landry Fields: Here’s what absolutely has to be said and understood is that Dejounte Murray is a huge part of what we did. Everything we did to get him, I would do 10 times out of 10 for what we’re trying to build from everything that we’ve talked about, from the vision to the day-in-day process of our development, to how guys interact with one another. Dejounte’s a huge piece of that moving forward. And as far as how that whole process went, to me, it’s simply about when we get to a room, not everyone is always going to agree with things. Like that’s the beauty of it to me. And if we were we’d live in an echo chamber confirmation bias, and all of a sudden, we have group think entering the picture. There’s going to be situations where people disagree on how we should do certain things, or what we should be going after, or what we should be giving up. And that’s all part of the process. But at the end of the day, we got Dejounte Murray, who was an All-Star, who had a fantastic role in San Antonio that we wanted to bring out of that and incorporate more and more into what we’re doing here with the Hawks. Q: So there’s no buyer’s remorse LF: There is zero regret.
