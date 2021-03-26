All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah NBA rumors: Hawks general manager: We never had serious discussions about trading John Collins this year shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks GM Travis Schlenk on John Collins: “We never had any serious conversations, with any team, about moving him this year.” Travis Schlenk, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Travis Schlenk, John Collins, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email