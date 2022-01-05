Atlanta Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk was not in a good mood this morning. During his interview on 92.9 FM The Game, Schlenk scorched the earth. Apparently, fans are not the only ones unhappy with the first half of the Hawks season. Schlenk said bluntly, “It’s a hard pill to swallow when you’re team isn’t playing as well as you think it should. Maybe I should lower my expectations for this team.” He’s not wrong. Last year, the team made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, they are flirting with the Draft Lottery. The Hawks porous defense is near the bottom of the league, and that’s clearly wearing on their GM. “There’s no sense of urgency to make a stop. There’s no sense of accountability that ‘I’m going to stop my guy.’ It’s just not there… it doesn’t bother them. I hope it’s a switch we can flip, but I don’t know at this point.”
