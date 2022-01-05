USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks GM hints at trades

1 hour ago via Pat Benson @ Sports Illustrated
Atlanta Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk was not in a good mood this morning. During his interview on 92.9 FM The Game, Schlenk scorched the earth. Apparently, fans are not the only ones unhappy with the first half of the Hawks season. Schlenk said bluntly, “It’s a hard pill to swallow when you’re team isn’t playing as well as you think it should. Maybe I should lower my expectations for this team.” He’s not wrong. Last year, the team made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, they are flirting with the Draft Lottery. The Hawks porous defense is near the bottom of the league, and that’s clearly wearing on their GM. “There’s no sense of urgency to make a stop. There’s no sense of accountability that ‘I’m going to stop my guy.’ It’s just not there… it doesn’t bother them. I hope it’s a switch we can flip, but I don’t know at this point.”

, , , Top Rumors

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 5, 2022 | 8:14 am EST Update
Key left a strong impression on his parent club during a stint in Las Vegas at the G-League showcase, garnering some consideration for a 10-day deal even prior to more guys going into the health and safety protocols. It seems Reed’s entry into the protocol accelerated a decision there. With averages of 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game across 26 minutes a night, Key’s role for the Blue Coats has expanded this season, with the 6’8″ Key playing small-ball big minutes for Delaware, making him at least a semi-plausible fill in for Reed.
1 hour ago via Philly Voice

, Uncategorized

, ,

Schlenk wasn’t even close to being done venting. “It’s just frustrating because we’ve seen this group have success. And, to see the group not make the necessary effort plays to win an NBA game, it’s just become frustrating.” “We have a few weeks before the trade deadline here, and this is what I need to figure out. It’s my responsibility to put a product on the floor that can win, and right now, I’m not sure I have done that,” said Schlenk.
1 hour ago via Pat Benson @ Sports Illustrated

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Hawks Front Office
Fox let the ball hit the floor and alerted officials, expecting them to reset the clock and award possession to Sacramento, but that’s not what happened. After a lengthy discussion, officials called a jump ball because neither team had established possession when the whistle was blown. The Lakers won the jump ball and held on to win the game. Gentry said officials correctly interpreted a “dumbass” rule. “Before you ask me about that play, it’s a horse s— rule in the NBA,” Gentry said. “The referees did exactly what they were supposed to do. It is the rule. They enforced the rule the way it is, and so if anything needs to be changed, the rule needs to be changed. I think there’s got to be some common sense. We had the basketball right there. They started the clock. We didn’t start the clock. It wasn’t our error and so we got punished for a dumbass rule. That’s the bottom line, but it had nothing to do with the officials. All they did was exactly what they were supposed to do.”
1 hour ago via Sacramento Bee

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

“I didn’t realize that, and I don’t know why it would be a rule anyway,” Gentry said. “I mean, I think you’ve got to use common sense somewhere along the line. There’s a missed free throw. We have the basketball in our possession. We didn’t start the clock, so it was not our error, so we get punished for somebody else’s error. I don’t understand that. I don’t understand how that works. “I just want to make sure everybody understands, the referees, all the they did was enforce the rule as it was written. It wasn’t their decision. It wasn’t anything. The just enforced the rule as it is written, so the rule is the thing that needs to be changed in that situation. There’s no way in hell that ball shouldn’t have been in our possession in a five-point game with 25 seconds to play. That’s an eternity in the NBA.”
1 hour ago via Sacramento Bee

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Home