NBA rumors: Hawks GM Landry Fields on trading Bogdan Bogdanovic: We placed a lot of value on Bogi

2 hours ago via Lauren Williams @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
As of now, the Hawks have several players on their roster who could be attractive to other teams. John Collins has continued to feature prominently in trade rumors, while several teams reportedly have inquired about Bogdan Bogdanovic. When asked specifically about Bogdanovic, Landry Fields said that the sharpshooter is valuable to the Hawks. “Bogi’s valuable to us, and his elite skill of shooting is valuable to us,” Fields said. “And it’s not just something that we noticed, other teams notice that, too. So of course, they make calls, and they’re trying to upgrade their own shooting and where they’re at. And Bogi is a good player, and so that’s something where, yeah, there’s teams that call all the time, but we placed a lot of value on Bogi.”

February 8, 2023 | 5:33 pm EST Update

Three-team trade involving D'Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook largely hinging on Timberwolves

3 mins ago via wojespn

February 8, 2023 | 4:45 pm EST Update
While the Spurs journey through the upper Midwest and just across the border to Toronto, Spurs general manager Brian Wright is hunkered down in San Antonio entertaining offers from clubs reportedly interested in several of the team’s veterans. And, as in years past, he’s doing his work knowing he has the full support of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “It’s been great,” Popovich said of his relationship with Wright. “We are totally open and honest with each other. There is no territory involved. We just do our jobs.”
51 mins ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

Wright is focused solely on all the offers the club is receiving before Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline. And he’s grateful for Popovich’s support and guidance. “Working with Pop has been amazing,” Wright said. “He’s a good friend. We discuss and debate everything and collectively make decisions. Thanks to his knowledge and experience, Pop is an incredible resource. Our entire basketball operations staff learns from him every day.”
51 mins ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

