As of now, the Hawks have several players on their roster who could be attractive to other teams. John Collins has continued to feature prominently in trade rumors, while several teams reportedly have inquired about Bogdan Bogdanovic. When asked specifically about Bogdanovic, Landry Fields said that the sharpshooter is valuable to the Hawks. “Bogi’s valuable to us, and his elite skill of shooting is valuable to us,” Fields said. “And it’s not just something that we noticed, other teams notice that, too. So of course, they make calls, and they’re trying to upgrade their own shooting and where they’re at. And Bogi is a good player, and so that’s something where, yeah, there’s teams that call all the time, but we placed a lot of value on Bogi.”