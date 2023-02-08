As of now, the Hawks have several players on their roster who could be attractive to other teams. John Collins has continued to feature prominently in trade rumors, while several teams reportedly have inquired about Bogdan Bogdanovic. When asked specifically about Bogdanovic, Landry Fields said that the sharpshooter is valuable to the Hawks. “Bogi’s valuable to us, and his elite skill of shooting is valuable to us,” Fields said. “And it’s not just something that we noticed, other teams notice that, too. So of course, they make calls, and they’re trying to upgrade their own shooting and where they’re at. And Bogi is a good player, and so that’s something where, yeah, there’s teams that call all the time, but we placed a lot of value on Bogi.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 8, 2023 | 5:33 pm EST Update
Three-team trade involving D'Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook largely hinging on Timberwolves
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D’Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too.
Tyronn Lue joins Team USA as assistant coach
USA Basketball: Welcome to the #USABfamily, Coach Lue! @LAClippers head coach Tyronn Lue joins the #USABMNT coaching staff as an assistant for 2023-24.
Former Clippers player Willie Warren signed with Kuwaiti team Al-Qurain SC for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Denver: Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against Orlando. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful.
February 8, 2023 | 4:45 pm EST Update
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith cleared to play with Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn: Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith have been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Chicago. Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (right foot soreness) are questionable.
Former Wizards player Daniel Ochefu signed with Venezuelan team Gaiteros del Zulia for the 2023 season.
While the Spurs journey through the upper Midwest and just across the border to Toronto, Spurs general manager Brian Wright is hunkered down in San Antonio entertaining offers from clubs reportedly interested in several of the team’s veterans. And, as in years past, he’s doing his work knowing he has the full support of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “It’s been great,” Popovich said of his relationship with Wright. “We are totally open and honest with each other. There is no territory involved. We just do our jobs.”
Wright is focused solely on all the offers the club is receiving before Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline. And he’s grateful for Popovich’s support and guidance. “Working with Pop has been amazing,” Wright said. “He’s a good friend. We discuss and debate everything and collectively make decisions. Thanks to his knowledge and experience, Pop is an incredible resource. Our entire basketball operations staff learns from him every day.”