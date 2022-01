Yet it is difficult to ignore the colder, harsher reality that contributed to Hammon’s decision to leave the NBA mere months after she emerged as one of two finalists for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching job. Hammon herself touched on it to a degree in a virtual news conference Monday introducing her as the Aces’ new head coach. That reality: Hammon was not nearly as close to landing an NBA head coaching job as the NBA community, for its own image benefits, likes to pretend. “NBA jobs are hard to get,” Hammon said. “In some ways I felt like the NBA maybe is close. In other ways, I feel like they’re a long ways off from hiring [a woman as a head coach]. I don’t know when it could happen.”