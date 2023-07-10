Lauren L. Williams: Per league source, the Hawks will guarantee Bruno Fernando’s $2.6 million for the upcoming season.
July 10, 2023 | 3:32 pm EDT Update
Victor Wembanyama finished with Summer League
Mike Finger: Can report Victor Wembanyama is now 100% finished with summer league, per the Spurs. All along, two games was the plan. Spurs wanted him to get a taste of the NBA, and he got it. Team saw what it wanted to see, now giving him a break after a busy 12 months.
Tim Bontemps: Victor Wenbanyama is officially done for the rest of Summer League, sources confirmed to ESPN, after he bounced back from a rough opening game Friday against Charlotte with a stellar 27-point, 12-rebound performance Sunday against Portland. @mikefinger was first with the news.
Kelly Iko: Rockets second-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason likely done playing in summer league, sources tell @TheAthletic. Smith averaged 35.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists over first two games. Eason averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Harrison Wind: Caught up with Reggie Jackson at Summer League: He’s “ecstatic” to re-sign with the Nuggets and run it back with the world champs.
July 10, 2023 | 3:01 pm EDT Update
Celtics, Jaylen Brown making progress on contract extension
One of the crucial questions floating around summer league has been why Jaylen Brown hasn’t completed his extension yet. On July 4, The Athletic reported the Celtics and Brown’s camp were expected to pick up talks at summer league. League sources told The Athletic that has gone as expected so far, with the two sides starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week.