NBA rumors: Hawks guarantee Bruno Fernando's salary for 2023-24

July 10, 2023 | 3:32 pm EDT Update

July 10, 2023 | 3:01 pm EDT Update

Celtics, Jaylen Brown making progress on contract extension

One of the crucial questions floating around summer league has been why Jaylen Brown hasn’t completed his extension yet. On July 4, The Athletic reported the Celtics and Brown’s camp were expected to pick up talks at summer league. League sources told The Athletic that has gone as expected so far, with the two sides starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week.
