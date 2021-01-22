She’s here! Welcome to this (crazy) world Nayeli. My wife Lily and our lil princess are both doing great. Woman are the strongest. They both have done a great job. What a crazy day. I’m the happiest man in the world ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ynGhthxSnu

— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 23, 2021