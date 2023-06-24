The Hawks have been among the league’s most active teams in trade talks, eager to reduce their overload of long-term contracts and address their status as a middle-of-the-pack team mired in tax territory. Trading John Collins is Atlanta’s ongoing top priority, but there has clearly been more interest in DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They’ve also been trying — without success — to convince Toronto to part with Pascal Siakam.
June 24, 2023 | 8:13 pm EDT Update
Josh Hart, Knicks agree to extend player option deadline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Josh Hart and the Knicks have agreed to extend a midnight ET deadline for his $12.9M player option until Thursday. Hart, a key trade deadline addition to the Knicks, is a priority to retain on a new deal.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Hart could opt-in and extend off that $12.9M — or decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign a new deal with the Knicks or another team.
Suns, Jazz, Mavericks inquired about a Tobias Harris trade
The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not willing to trade Tobias Harris unless it drastically improves their team. They made that clear on draft night and don’t intend to change their stance. However, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks joined the previously mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons as teams making inquiries about the 30-year-old’s availability, according to sources.
A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications. The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract.
76ers asked Cavaliers for Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and a draft pick in exchange for Tobias Harris
The Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019. Last week, sources told The Inquirer the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return.” That goes in line with what a source said the Sixers told the Cavs what it would take days before the draft: A package of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick. There’s no way the Cavs would consider making that deal, and the Sixers knew it.
June 24, 2023 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
Mikal Bridges on Cameron Johnson: He definitely knows I want him in Brooklyn
Kristian Winfield: Mikal Bridges on #Nets restricted free agent Cam Johnson: “He definitely knows I want him here (in Brooklyn) and nowhere else.” Says he tells Cam to stay in Brooklyn every chance they speak.