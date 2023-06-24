NBA rumors: Hawks have been trying to convince Raptors to trade Pascal Siakam

8 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
The Hawks have been among the league’s most active teams in trade talks, eager to reduce their overload of long-term contracts and address their status as a middle-of-the-pack team mired in tax territory. Trading John Collins is Atlanta’s ongoing top priority, but there has clearly been more interest in DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They’ve also been trying — without success — to convince Toronto to part with Pascal Siakam.

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 24, 2023 | 8:13 pm EDT Update

Suns, Jazz, Mavericks inquired about a Tobias Harris trade

The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not willing to trade Tobias Harris unless it drastically improves their team. They made that clear on draft night and don’t intend to change their stance. However, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks joined the previously mentioned Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons as teams making inquiries about the 30-year-old’s availability, according to sources.
3 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications. The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton. The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract.
3 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , ,

76ers asked Cavaliers for Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and a draft pick in exchange for Tobias Harris

The Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019. Last week, sources told The Inquirer the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return.” That goes in line with what a source said the Sixers told the Cavs what it would take days before the draft: A package of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick. There’s no way the Cavs would consider making that deal, and the Sixers knew it.
3 hours ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , ,

June 24, 2023 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
Home