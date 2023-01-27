The Atlanta Hawks have been shopping forward John Collins for a while — per our Shams Charania — and have been gauging interest around the league in potential packages for the 25-year-old, conversations that have included the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Athletic, which was later confirmed by team sources. The sources were granted anonymity to speak freely on the matter. There has been nothing concrete from the Rockets — merely ideas floated by the Hawks to Houston among other teams — but the interest is real.
January 27, 2023 | 3:03 pm EST Update
Zion Williamson feeling 'great', will play in All-Star Game if physically able
Marc J. Spears: Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson says he’s feeling “great” and if he is physically able to play in the All-Star Game he will. Added that @CJ McCollum is deserving of being an All-Star too.
Jim Eichenhofer: Zion Williamson on his appreciation for being selected as a West All-Star starter: “It’s an honor. Being named an All-Star and being a starter this time around? Especially after last (season). This is a crazy feeling for me.”
Christian Clark: Zion on the All-Star nod: “I want to thank Coach Green. The Pelicans organization. My teammates. Especially T-Spoon and Brew. Those two really helped me a lot the past two years. Without that group of people, I wouldn’t be in this situation.”
Marc J. Spears: Zion says he found out from his stepdad in a phone call that he was an allstar starter. “That was a moment. That was crazy,” Zion said. “It’s an honor being named an allstar and a starter, especially after last year. It’s crazy for me.”
Marc J. Spears: “It was a moment of looking back where I was a year ago. I was in Portland a year ago. It was a real rough time for me,” Zion says. Williamson said making it this time means more because of what he has overcome.
Shaquille O’Neal on Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura: 'I don't even know who that is'
Shaquille O’Neal claimed that he doesn’t know who Hachimura is on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I ain’t never heard of him,” O’Neal said of Hachimura. “I mean, you know we gave up Kendrick Nunn – he wasn’t really doing nothing, but listen – I’m going to get on my Spice [Adams] thing right now. My Lakers, we all about winning them championships. “If it ain’t no piece that gon’ win a championship, I don’t want to see it. I don’t even know who that is.”
O’Neal called out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in the process, saying the team should have made a trade for Bradley Beal. “It should have said Bradley Beal,” O’Neal said. “If you want to impress me. Come on, Rob. That’s all I gotta say. I don’t even know who the f— that is.”