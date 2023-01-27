NBA rumors: Hawks have explored potential trade for John Collins with Rockets

4 hours ago via Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
The Atlanta Hawks have been shopping forward John Collins for a while — per our Shams Charania — and have been gauging interest around the league in potential packages for the 25-year-old, conversations that have included the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Athletic, which was later confirmed by team sources. The sources were granted anonymity to speak freely on the matter. There has been nothing concrete from the Rockets — merely ideas floated by the Hawks to Houston among other teams — but the interest is real.

January 27, 2023 | 3:03 pm EST Update

Shaquille O'Neal on Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura: 'I don't even know who that is'

Shaquille O’Neal claimed that he doesn’t know who Hachimura is on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I ain’t never heard of him,” O’Neal said of Hachimura. “I mean, you know we gave up Kendrick Nunn – he wasn’t really doing nothing, but listen – I’m going to get on my Spice [Adams] thing right now. My Lakers, we all about winning them championships. “If it ain’t no piece that gon’ win a championship, I don’t want to see it. I don’t even know who that is.”
6 mins ago via Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily

O’Neal called out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in the process, saying the team should have made a trade for Bradley Beal. “It should have said Bradley Beal,” O’Neal said. “If you want to impress me. Come on, Rob. That’s all I gotta say. I don’t even know who the f— that is.”
6 mins ago via Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily

