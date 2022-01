Knox enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract. “[Thibodeau] really preaches if your shot’s not going in or having a bad shooting day, what else can you bring to the team?,’’ Knox said after Sunday’s practice in his first public remarks since Feb. 2. “For myself, using my length, using my height and my body to really focus on rebounding and defending on the other end. I really feel I can guard 1-to-4. That’s what he really wants to see from me — locking in on that end. “He knows what I can do on the offensive end. He wants to see that defensive energy, the rebounding and really flying in transition and using my length all over the court.’’