Michael Scotto: Over the summer, some teams thought maybe the Knicks would consider giving Kevin Knox up for a second-round pick when I had spoken to some executives. I’m not sure how much his value has fluctuated, if at all, since. He hasn’t played much this season. Some teams believe he could be a reclamation project.
Sources said teams are inquiring about Knicks forward Kevin Knox, who has played in just four games this season and has rival executives wondering the plan for the 22-year-old in New York. Knox scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and made five 3-pointers in 29 minutes agains the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday — his first extended run of the season.
Asked by The Post if he thinks he’ll be here all season, Kevin Knox said, “Right now, no one has really solidified minutes, solidified starters and bench players. So it’s going into camp, going into the season with the right mindset that I really want to play this year. So I’m going to have to figure out a way to stay on the court and get minutes. So I’m really not worried about the trades and everything else. I’m just worried about getting in the rotation and being on the court.’’
Knox enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract. “[Thibodeau] really preaches if your shot’s not going in or having a bad shooting day, what else can you bring to the team?,’’ Knox said after Sunday’s practice in his first public remarks since Feb. 2. “For myself, using my length, using my height and my body to really focus on rebounding and defending on the other end. I really feel I can guard 1-to-4. That’s what he really wants to see from me — locking in on that end. “He knows what I can do on the offensive end. He wants to see that defensive energy, the rebounding and really flying in transition and using my length all over the court.’’
It’s now or never for Knox as a Knick. Team president Leon Rose is close to Kentucky coach John Calipari but was a Creative Artists Agency rep when Knox was drafted ninth. “I got to compete for it,’’ Knox said. “Everything Thibs preaches is working for your spot , working for your minutes. That’s my mindset going into camp. Really working hard for my minutes, working hard to get into the rotation. That’s my motivation — to play hard on both sides of the basketball court if I really want to be on the court.’’
The 6-foot-9 forward from Kentucky is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract. There have been no talks with his agent toward a rookie contract extension, such as the one bestowed upon Denver’s 2018 first-round pick, Michael Porter, who agreed to a $172 million max extension. The Knicks — and 13 other clubs — passed on Porter in the draft. Knox will be a restricted free agent in 2022. It’s hard to imagine the Knicks not dealing Knox at the trade deadline if he is not in the rotation again — a strong likelihood.
But when Toppin came back, Knox was expendable. Thibodeau went with Toppin, Knicks president Leon Rose’s first-ever draft choice, who had signed with Creative Artists Agency. Sources have indicated Knox’s low motor and lack of toughness on defense were factors in Thibodeau not playing him. One NBA scout who loved Knox coming out of Kentucky, however, told The Post: “Tom has to realize not every player has to be tough. You can be a scorer. Not every player on the roster has to be tough.’’
More likely, Knox could be battling point guard Luca Vildoza for a spot, though the Argentine looks to be in a bad way as he reported to camp with a complicated ankle issue developed during summer league. Vildoza’s inability to play right now leads to the notion Knox will be safe — unless the Knicks can work out a trade. One source said the Knox camp is being patient, waiting for this to play out.
As the Cavaliers decide whether to trade homegrown combo guard Collin Sexton before having to make a decision on a rookie contract extension, it is worth noting Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman was high on Kevin Knox in the lead-up to the 2018 draft, according to an NBA source.
“Cleveland liked Kevin in the draft,’’ the source said. “Whether there’s still that feeling since they’ve watched him in the pros is not clear. But they definitely liked him then.’’
According to an NBA source, Knox didn’t show enough motor for Thibodeau’s liking and he’s not into waiting on players when his goal is to make the playoffs this pandemic-shortened season. Knox has one year left on his rookie pact and will be trade bait this offseason – if there’s much value left. In this Zoom era in which reporters are not permitted in the locker room to speak with players as they wish, Knox hasn’t talked to the press since Feb. 3.
The Knicks did not make Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina or any of their first-round picks available in the Derrick Rose trade on Sunday, The Post has learned. Though Knox and Ntilikina are out of the rotation, the Knicks are saving as many young assets as possible for a future significant deal.
The addition of Rose will not help Kevin Knox’s and Frank Ntilikina’s chances of returning to the rotation. Knox did not play in his fifth straight game while Ntilikina sat out his eighth straight. The Pistons preferred Knox be included in the Rose trade, but the Knicks may be saving him for another deal.
A deal for the 32-year-old Rose probably wouldn’t cost too much in assets. The Knicks have three lottery picks out of the rotation who are available — Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. — according to sources. Knox, however, probably wouldn’t be dealt for Rose. The Knicks also have the 2021 first-round pick they got from the Mavericks in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but probably would be hesitant to deal that one because it could turn into a lottery pick.
“Knox is on the rookie scale, and if you can get him in another situation, maybe you can change him,” an Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “He fits the way the game is played today. Someone could take a chance on him.”
The Knicks have shown interest, too, but reportedly Oklahoma City’s asking price has been too high. The Post has reported the Thunder like one of the Knicks’ prospects, Kevin Knox. Sources have told The Post that Paul prefers to play for a winning organization but still considers New York an attractive destination.
If Knicks president Leon Rose takes the leap for 35-year-old Chris Paul, he may have to give up on Kevin Knox, according to an NBA source. The Thunder are motivated to deal Paul and his massive contract after deciding upon a rebuilding campaign following Billy Donovan’s firing. Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti will likely want a first-round pick and a young prospect amid his rookie contract, multiple league officials believe.
According to the source, that young player preferably is Knox, the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft coming off a disappointing sophomore campaign. The Knicks have a trove of first-round picks to deal (seven first-round picks in the next four drafts). However, the belief is they’d prefer to keep the 20-year-old Knox out of any Pual scenario and offer up either of their 2017 lottery-pick point guards, Frank Ntilikina or Dennis Smith Jr., restricted free agents in 2021.
In any blockbuster trade, the Knicks probably have to add the enigmatic but productive Randle into the mix. Adding Paul and the two years and $85 million left on his contract would likely kill their salary-cap space for the next two seasons. “I think both players are of equal value and I would even give Chris Paul an edge despite his salary and age,” ESPN cap guru and former Nets executive Bobby Marks told The Post. “I have concerns if Oladipo can get back to the high level he was before the injury. He is on an expiring contract and can leave as a free agent. He will likely not sign an extension. Where is he health-wise?”
. @ShamsCharania : “Kevin Knox, for whatever reason, has failed to gain traction within the Knicks, and his future could very well be up in the air going into next year,” @NYPost_Berman has reported NYK not sold on Knox Shams: Thibs still favorite for HC
Rookie president Leon Rose, who has not spoken to the media since his hiring, is not sold on Knox and desperately wanted to see him in the now-scrapped final 16 games, sources told The Post. “He’s had people question his desire, question his toughness, question his defense, question his shooting,’’ Payne said. “In my opinion, great players, good players in the NBA, it’s not can he shoot, defend, rebound. It’s about if he’s secure and comfortable doing it, getting him more comfortable. Getting him in a more aggressive mindset to do it is more important.’’
Alex Kennedy: Shams Charania on the Warriors-Knicks trade talks for D'Angelo Russell: "One player that I am told they have included in talks is Kevin Knox, which is interesting... I haven’t gotten the sense that the Knicks would add Mitchell Robinson."
Shams Charania on the Knicks’ pursuit of D’Angelo Russell: “As I reported this morning, the Knicks are another team that has engaged the Warriors in the last few days on D’Angelo Russell, trying to put together a package of expiring players, young players and picks. But none of their [offered] picks include their own first-rounders, which are going to be lucrative draft picks. One player that I am told they have included in talks is Kevin Knox, which is interesting - his inclusion in these potential deals. For a team like the Knicks that were in position to go after D’Angelo Russell in the summer.
Shams Charania: "I had heard there was interest from him in playing in New York after playing for the Nets and they didn’t do that. So now, they’re trying to put together a package of, potentially, Kevin Knox and Bobby Portis and different players like that and maybe throw in a draft pick. I don’t think that has shown any appeal to the Warriors and I haven’t gotten the sense that the Knicks would add Mitchell Robinson either, and that’s a player who I think would appeal to any team in the league. With both scenarios, with Minnesota and New York, there are hurdles but these teams have until Thursday to figure out who will bend between now and then.”
According to a source, the Pelicans have interest in both of the Knicks’ 2018 draft picks, Kevin Knox, their lottery pick, and second-rounder Mitchell Robinson, who happens to reside 15 minutes outside of New Orleans, in Chalmette, La. The Pelicans were one of the teams who came away impressed by Knox’s potential after his summer league, though he suffered through a roller-coaster rookie year.
Who New Orleans would want in a Davis package is unclear, of course. But you can be sure that the Pelicans would ask for first-round pick(s) in return for Davis. Would Kevin Knox be a player New Orleans asks about? Some people in the Pelicans organization were quietly gathering some intel on Knox recently, sources told SNY. Now, it's common for teams to gather information on players. That's part of the job of the front office/scouting department. But the uncertainty surrounding Davis' future in New Orleans makes their information-gathering on Knox (which was happening before Griffin took over) intriguing.
Worth noting: there is no consensus in the organization about trading its 2019 first-round pick, per sources. That's for Davis or anyone else. New York has seven first-round picks in the next five years, so they could offer future picks in a Davis package as well.
January 13, 2022 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Fred Katz: The Knicks have officially announced the Cam Reddish trade. They have waived Ryan Arcidiacono, who was on a 10-day deal.
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley will be back to his normal compliment of minutes, after being on a minute-restriction last game. Finch says this will help them fill in for the Jaylen Nowell backup minutes at PG. Probably more of a Beverley-Russell stagger.
KC Johnson: As expected, Bulls officially list Alex Caruso out vs. Warriors. He remains in protocols. Derrick Jones Jr. also obviously out with knee injury.