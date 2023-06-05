NBA rumors: Hawks hire Brittni Donaldson to join Quin Snyder's coaching staff

Jeff Schultz: The Hawks have added former Pistons and Raptors assistant Brittni Donaldson to Quin Snyder’s coaching staff. She is the first female coach in franchise history and her job will have a focus on analytics. She co-founded @StrataAthletics, basketball camps in the Austin area.

The NBA Finals Game 2 was the highest-rated Denver Nuggets game ever on any network in the Denver market, averaging a 22.3 rating locally. Meaning 117 people are watching now for every one person that could watch on Altitude during the regular season given their 0.19 rating. Miami did a 15.2 rating and West Palm Beach rounded out the top three at an 11.5 rating.
Greg Finberg: Wizards pre-draft workout tomorrow: • G Isaiah Burke • F Kevin Obanor • F Ricky Lindo Jr. • G Antoine Davis • G Dexter Dennis • G Erik Stevenson Antoine Davis ranks 2nd all-time in NCAA Men’s Basketball scoring
