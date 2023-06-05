Jeff Schultz: The Hawks have added former Pistons and Raptors assistant Brittni Donaldson to Quin Snyder’s coaching staff. She is the first female coach in franchise history and her job will have a focus on analytics. She co-founded @StrataAthletics, basketball camps in the Austin area.
June 6, 2023 | 2:38 pm EDT Update
Pacers will host Top-10 draft candidate Taylor Hendricks for an individual workout
The Pacers will hold their eighth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2023 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 7 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center. Wednesday’s workout will be an individual workout with Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks.
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray: “We’ve always been a resilient team.” Said one of Denver’s biggest advantages is how long they’ve been playing together. “We’ve been in positions like this before. We’re not doing a bad job we just have to refocus and sharpen our mentality.” Be more deliberate.
Finals Game 2 draws record audience in the Denver market
The NBA Finals Game 2 was the highest-rated Denver Nuggets game ever on any network in the Denver market, averaging a 22.3 rating locally. Meaning 117 people are watching now for every one person that could watch on Altitude during the regular season given their 0.19 rating. Miami did a 15.2 rating and West Palm Beach rounded out the top three at an 11.5 rating.
Greg Finberg: Wizards pre-draft workout tomorrow: • G Isaiah Burke • F Kevin Obanor • F Ricky Lindo Jr. • G Antoine Davis • G Dexter Dennis • G Erik Stevenson Antoine Davis ranks 2nd all-time in NCAA Men’s Basketball scoring
Tom Orsborn: Tre Jones got a tour today of The Children’s Bereavement Center in Uvalde, which is expected to open later this month. Tre is donating the $25,000 he received from the NBA as a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Award finalist to the center.