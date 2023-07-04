Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, New York and Washington are all still in the mix, according to league sources, with Grant Williams eligible to sign an offer sheet on July 6. The Celtics have 24 hours to match once the sheet is signed.
July 4, 2023 | 11:01 pm EDT Update
New Suns big man Chimezie Metu to play with Nigeria this summer
Nigeria Basketball: BREAKING: Suns forward Chimezie Metu has committed to playing for Nigeria in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Lagos! “This is one of the most important windows in the history of basketball in Nigeria, I’ll be there ready to go”
Nigeria Basketball: With Chimezie Metu’s recent commitment, Lakers guard Gabe Nnamdi Vincent & Suns guard Josh Okogie are considering joining Metu next month in Lagos for the Pre-Qualifying Olympic Tournament
Stefan Bondy: Happy 4th everybody. Last thing on Rokas Jokubaitis and why he’s not not playing in Summer League, which is most reasonable since World Cup not till late Aug. From his agent: “There is no room for Rokas on the Knicks roster, therefore playing summer league doesn’t make much sense.”
Former Pistons player Henry Ellenson signed with Japanese team Ibaraki Robots for the 2023-24 season.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are adding three coaches to Jason Kidd’s staff, league sources say: Cavaliers assistant Josh Broghamer (who worked on Kidd’s staff in Milwaukee) joins fellow newcomers Alex Jensen (from Utah) and Bryan Gates (from Phoenix). More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Adam Drexler: #RipCity Now that Dame and my father have been in the same situation of requesting a trade because of a rebuild, I’m curious as to why fans point the finger at the player and not the org for the rebuild? Did they not draft his replacement??? Either way best of luck to both