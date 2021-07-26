USA Today Sports

NBA rumors: Hawks in the mix for Bradley Beal too?

17 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic
Teams around the league will eagerly await his decision. If he becomes available, he is not just a guy but the guy this summer — unless, of course, the market for Lillard starts to crescendo. The Warriors, 76ers, Heat and Hawks could all get in on the mix, according to sources. Others would certainly inquire, even if the list may not be as robust as it could have been if the Wizards pulled the trigger on a Beal trade a year ago … before the Nets gave up pieces for James Harden, the Bucks gave up ones for Holiday, the Nuggets gave up ones for Aaron Gordon and the Bulls gave up ones for Nikola Vucevic.

July 26, 2021 | 10:15 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: Talked w/ #Timberwolves POBO Rosas. Asked him if we can read into the posted pics of Bolmaro’s recent MN trip being a sign he’s coming this summer. “I think it’s fair.” On Ant rehab, “Things are positive.” 1 more: “Way we build this team will be through trade this offseason.”
4 hours ago via DWolfsonKSTP

4 hours ago via anthonyVslater

July 26, 2021 | 7:35 pm EDT Update

Thunder offered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, No. 6 pick to Pistons for No. 1 pick?

Cade Cunningham has been the public favorite to go No. 1 to the Detroit Pistons since the lottery. While Detroit is surely doing its due diligence, is there any reason to doubt that Cunningham will be the first name we hear on Thursday night? Matt Babcock: I expect Cade Cunningham to be the top overall pick in this draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons. However, I’ve been told that the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have been knocking the Pistons’ door down. Rumor has it that the Thunder offered the No. 6 pick and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in exchange for No. 1 — the Pistons declined. If the Pistons receive an offer better than that one, they may need to seriously consider it.
6 hours ago via Ethan Fuller @ basketballnews.com

6 hours ago via Ethan Fuller @ basketballnews.com

Five teams (Oklahoma City, Orlando, Golden State, New York and Houston) currently own multiple first-round picks. Do you expect movement from any of these squads? Babcock: There has been so much trade chatter this year among those teams, but most of the other teams, too. I fully expect there to be a ton of movement prior to, or during, this year’s draft.
6 hours ago via Ethan Fuller @ basketballnews.com

However, two other names also are swirling around. Moses Moody has been someone league sources have said the Grizzlies are very interested in. He’s one of the most intriguing 3-and-D guys in the draft. In his one year at Arkansas, he made 35.8 percent of his 3-pointers, and nearly 50 percent of his shots came from beyond the arc. Nobody is blown away by 35.8 percent, but scouts/executives believe in his shot and are encouraged by the 81.2 percent he shot from the free throw line. Free-throw percentage is often an indicator of someone discovering long-distance accuracy.
6 hours ago via Zach Harper @ The Athletic

