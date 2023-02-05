At the end of the day, the Nets don’t have to trade him if they don’t find anything worthwhile in return. As of writing, they still hold a top four seed in the East with Kevin Durant’s return from injury just around the corner. But according to Stephen A. Smith on a recent episode of NBA Countdown, his sources have indicated that Kyrie Irving could go full tilt on his demand by sitting out the season if he isn’t moved. “Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out the rest of the season if need be,” said Smith.
“That’s what I’m being told. I don’t know whether I believe that, but that’s what people are saying.”