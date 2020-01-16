Hawks interested in Jakob Poeltl

USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving said “it’s glaring” that the Brooklyn Nets have more work to do in order for their roster to reach the level necessary for championship contention. “I mean, it’s transparent. It’s out there. It’s glaring, in terms of the pieces that we need in order to be at that next level,” Irving said after finishing with 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting in Brooklyn’s 117-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. “I’m going to continue to reiterate it. We’re going to do the best with the guys that we have in our locker room now, and we’ll worry about all the other stuff, in terms of moving pieces and everything else, as an organization down the line in the summer.
3 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

“It’s just something that we signed up for. We knew what we were coming into at the beginning of this season. Guys were going down left and right. [Garrett Temple] is out, [DeAndre Jordan] just got hurt tonight, Wilson [Chandler] is coming back. We’ve got complimentary young guys as well that have done a great job the last three years. “Collectively, I feel like we have great pieces, but it’s pretty glaring we need one more piece or two more pieces that will compliment myself, [Kevin Durant], DJ, GT, Spence [Dinwiddie], Caris [LeVert], and we’ll see how that evolves.”
3 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Griffin joked that it was “preposterous” to suggest New Orleans is teaching the rookie how to walk again as some have suggested. But he stressed the importance of improving Williamson’s flexibility and strengthening the areas of his body that allow him to be such an explosive athlete. “It’s the whole kinetic chain. You’re addressing everything. You’re addressing ankle flexion and then you’re addressing knees, hips and back and everything else,” Griffin said. “I think what’s happened is his whole kinetic chain is in a much better position now because of this. It starts with the fact that he’s more flexible. Once you make someone more flexible, you have to give them the strength to control that flexibility. That’s been a dance, it really has been. He’s now able to do some things physically he wasn’t able to do before. … He’s in a good space.”
3 hours ago via William Guillory @ The Athletic

Even though the Mavericks aren’t publicly expressing this concern, at least not after a game in which Doncic registered 25 points, a career-high 17 assists and 15 rebounds, their fans certainly expressed alarm on social media — while Knicks fans unleashed a collective I-told-you-so. “We’ll see,” Carlisle said. “Hopefully he feels better tomorrow and we’ll just continue to move forward and hope he continues to feel better. He was doing real well on a day-to-day basis. It just didn’t feel quite right before the game. “So we’re not messing with it.”
3 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

“Just a little bit of pain in certain movements,” Porzingis said. “Didn’t feel that good out there. Casey made the decision to take some more time. “It felt great yesterday. I had a solid workout, 25 or 30 minutes. Felt good. Didn’t feel any sharp pain or anything like that. And today I kind of felt it a little bit when I started warming up. I felt it more and more and I told the medical staff.”
3 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Storyline: Kristaps Porzingis Injury
Murray came down awkwardly at the Pepsi Center after contesting a 3-pointer from Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, and Murray was reeling on the ground for several minutes. He was ruled out for return in the second half and replaced by reserve point guard Monte Morris in the starting lineup. The X-rays on Murray’s left ankle came back negative, coach Michael Malone said postgame, but a visual check of Murray’s injury prompted some concern.
3 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

“I have no idea how long he is going to be out,” Malone said. “He’s had an issue with ankle injuries. I just looked at it and it’s rather large. Kinda scary. He rolled it and those are scary. … Aside from being painful, you don’t want to have Jamal Murray miss an extended period of time. Hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looks and we can get him back.”
3 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

January 16, 2020 | 2:33 am UTC Update
January 16, 2020 | 2:16 am UTC Update
January 16, 2020 | 12:38 am UTC Update
