Atlanta has discussed deals for Malcolm Brogdon, but Brogdon’s contract (he is owed $44 million over the next two seasons) and injury history make a deal unlikely.
More on Malcolm Brogdon Trade?
Multiple teams are saying the Indiana Pacers are listening to pitches on Malcolm Brogdon and are monitoring Domantas Sabonis as well. On Brogdon, the belief is the Pacers feel Caris LeVert can man the point guard adequately enough should they get a real deal for Brogdon, who’s in the second year of a four-year, $85 million contract. The Clippers have been scouring the league for more point guard help, so add his name to the list with Lonzo Ball, Terry Rozier, Ricky Rubio and George Hill.
The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a future first round draft pick, as well as two future second round draft picks.
“We feel like Malcolm embodies the values that we’re about here at the Pacers; and he’s the perfect fit for our team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “Having started on the team with the best record in the NBA last year, we value the leadership he’ll bring to our team, as well as his great ability to play multiple positions.”
Gery Woelfel: As I reported in early December, Bucks, Wizards, Timberwolves and Raptors were four main courters of DeAndre Jordan. Bucks still interested but unwilling -- for now -- to give up any major player like Brogdon, MIddleton or Parker.
Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton. The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them.
Brogdon perfectly fits the mold of the player the Suns are seeking in a trade for Bledsoe: a relatively young starting guard –Brogdon is 24 and turns 25 on Dec. 11 – to team with gifted shooting guard Devin Booker. But sources claim the Bucks are somewhat reluctant to trade Brogdon, whose all-around game, unselfishness and maturity have meshed nicely with Antetokounmpo and Middleton.
The Milwaukee Bucks have repeatedly been included in trade rumors surrounding Irving, with rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon and guard Khris Middleton often mentioned in the potential offers. However, according to a league source who spoke with the Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, there is "nothing" to these reports. In fact, the source says there have not even been conversations between the Bucks and Cavaliers.
LeBron needs a second star to soak up some of the creative burden. Any superstar who wants to play in June needs that. Derrick Rose is not the answer. The Milwaukee Bucks lurk on the fringes of the Irving bidding with an offer centered around Malcolm Brogdon, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, and Khris Middleton, sources say. The Bucks have not yet put a first-round pick on the table, sources say, but the bet here is that they would to get the deal done -- or if Irving showed any interest in staying in Milwaukee long-term.
Jon Krawczynski: As I do more background on the Kyrie blockbuster, league sources say Bucks never offered Middleton, Brogdon and a pick as was reported