Speaking of veterans, Blazers forward Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have interest in Grant, including the Detroit Pistons most notably, and could make a run at Grant, one of the top free agents on the market. Multiple executives around the league believe Grant could command a five-year, $150 million contract from Portland to remain long-term