Hawks interested in Steven Adams
So, obviously, center has to be addressed. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Oklahoma City is open to accepting the higher salaries that teams want to move, including long-term deals. The Thunder’s Steven Adams is one of those players who could be dealt before the deadline, and he is someone who has been discussed by the Hawks, according to a source inside the organization. Adams will make $27 million next season before becoming a free agent in 2021, which is the year Giannis Antetokounmpo could explore free agency, so acquiring Adams would not impact the Hawks during what could be a loaded free agency class.
December 23, 2019 | 12:40 am UTC Update
Candace Buckner: Precedent had been set in prior cases of players entering the stands, even for noble causes. Isaiah Thomas said Saturday: “The league knows, I did nothing wrong.” However, in trying to prevent situations from mushrooming (Malice at the Palace), the NBA suspended IT
December 23, 2019 | 12:26 am UTC Update
Isaiah Thomas suspended
Adrian Wojnarowski: Isaiah Thomas suspended two games for entering stands to confront fan, NBA says.
Shams Charania: NBA statement: “NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension.” 76ers have banned the fans involved from their arena for one year.
Scott Agness: Loud applause for Malcolm Brogdon during team intros. He was their 2016 second-round pick and is playing his first game back in Milwaukee with another team. “Playing with the Pacers in Fiserv,” he said. “That’s an awesome moment for me. I’m looking forward to it.”
Matt Velazquez: Brogdon tribute video draws a standing ovation from the Fiserv Forum crowd. Brogdon didn’t watch during the timeout, but he did wave and acknowledge the crowd upon walking onto the court out of the timeout.
December 22, 2019 | 11:39 pm UTC Update
Wizards adding Gary Payton II
Shams Charania: G League guard Gary Payton II is close to a contract with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Payton didn’t play in Showcase game today in Las Vegas.
SLAM Magazine: The Raptors just completed the biggest comeback in franchise history & Lowry was at the center of it. *32 PTS *10 ASTS *8 REBS *5 3PM pic.twitter.com/RJgd6xCuPe
Brad Townsend: “It’s on me.” Carlisle said it several times, says he told the players the same. Mavs failed to respond to Raptor aggression, he said. “And that’s on me.”
Logan Murdock: Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has been doing “basketball movements” on the floor (cardio, slides, etc). Kerr says he’ll be around the team more and more but hasn’t picked up a ball.
Tim Bontemps: Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward had a strong workout this morning. Won’t play today but says he expects him to be probable after today – meaning he’ll likely be back for Christmas Day in Toronto.
Wes Goldberg: Eric Paschall practiced today. His MRI came back clean and is questionable for tomorrow against the Timberwolves.
December 22, 2019 | 8:20 pm UTC Update
Mark Followill: Luka update from Rick Carlisle – “The group of games after Christmas is certainly in play but nothing has been determined yet. Anybody assuming he’ll play the 26th is at their own risk.”
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic is moving pretty well during an extended pregame workout. He’ll be at least a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. His status for Thursday’s home game vs. Spurs might not be determined until game day, but there is some optimism that he’ll return then.
Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard is out for today’s game in Oklahoma City, per the team. JaMychal Green remains questionable to play.
Brad Townsend: Not surprisingly @Luka Doncic wearing Jordans. He’ll have a lifetime supply soon. Hasn’t signed on dotted line, but I’ve been told that’s a formality. Perhaps waiting to announce when he returns to games. pic.twitter.com/wZfu0moj5k
Keith Pompey: The 2 fans who yelled obscenities at and made obscene gestures to #Wizards PG Isaiah Thomas in Sunday’s game have been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for 12 months. The season-ticket holder who gave them the seats for game had the tickets revoked, according #Sixers spokesman.
Fred Katz: Just to add to @PompeyOnSixers’ report: A 76ers spokesperson said the two ejected fans confirmed to security they used inappropriate gestures and language toward players last night, which is a violation of arena policy.
December 22, 2019 | 5:04 pm UTC Update
Justin Kubatko: The @Houston Rockets James Harden recorded his 89th career 40-point game, breaking a tie with Elgin Baylor for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time list: 271 – Wilt Chamberlain. 173 – Michael Jordan. 122 – Kobe Bryant. 89 – Harden. 88 – Baylor.
Justin Kubatko: The @Portland Trail Blazers Hassan Whiteside is just the second player in team history to record at least 15 rebounds and five blocks in consecutive games. The other player to do so is Bill Walton (3x).
Thomas, however, said he didn’t notice them until after the double birds and accompanying heckle. “You know how Philly fans are. Like, that doesn’t bother me,” Thomas said. “When you say the ‘B’ word, that’s not OK. Because if I’m on the street, you won’t ever say that if I’m right next to you, so that’s not OK on any level, and I will not be disrespected like that. Fans can say whatever they want. Don’t talk about my family and don’t say that word. And that’s just what it is, and hopefully the NBA, I know they’re going to investigate. I’m going to tell them the same exact story, and that’s just what happened.”
“I know (the NBA is) gonna investigate, and I’m gonna tell them the same thing,” Thomas said. “So, if you’re for the players, you’re gonna back me, because I didn’t do anything disrespectful. I just needed to look him in the eye and let him know, you’re never gonna disrespect me. I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna go in those stands and beat nobody up. I was raised better than that. That’s a word we don’t use where I come from.”
It’s right there in the NBA rule book to see. Rule No. 12 A., Section II a. (9) says “A delay-of-game shall be called for a player entering the game when beckoned by an official with his shirt untucked.” “It was overlooked,” Thunder center Steven Adams said. “I don’t think a lot of players or people have read the rule book. I hadn’t seen it ever until he brought it up. I didn’t even think it was a thing until he brought it up. “I think he (Paul) brought it up and they made it a point of emphasis. Fair enough. You have to stick by the rules.”
Bulls guard Zach LaVine said the Thunder-Timberwolves game made players more aware of stepping on the court correctly. “OKC made a good comeback and obviously made the plays to win the game, but I feel like it was an unforced technical foul they (Minnesota) caused on themselves,” LaVine said. “I think you’re just not supposed to give away points. “If it’s something we can do to stop it, by tucking in our jerseys, that’s an easy one.”
Since the start of this season and due to some serendipitous timing, Michael, 21, has lived with two of his seven siblings in a house near Sloan’s Lake he bought this past offseason. Cierra, 23, and Jontay, 20, all live together in a funny time warp where chores are (unequally) doled out and ambitious careers are being pursued. “It’s not something that was ever planned,” Cierra said. “It just worked out when I graduated (from Missouri) when Michael came out here. My parents always wanted someone in the family with him just because it’s young to be out on your own.”
“As a rookie, you are very susceptible to… just adapting to the league lifestyle and not really finding your own niche. You can just kind of become like everybody else, do what everybody else does,” Michael said. “You kind of have a lot of pressure on you to do certain things, stay up late, you know what I’m saying, when you really haven’t made it yet. Other guys might’ve already made it, so they can do certain things. “For me, having my family living with me, is good, they keep me grounded and everything, make sure I’m not changing.”
Josh Robbins: Michael Carter-Williams has been diagnosed with a sprained alcromioclavicular (AC) joint in his left shoulder, Magic officials said. He will not play against the Bulls on Monday. He suffered the injury when he was screened during Friday’s game in Portland.
December 22, 2019 | 1:50 pm UTC Update
Kawhi Leonard doesn't care about the boos
Leonard didn’t respond to fans with any words or body language. Instead, he taunted them with his play. Two days after losing to Houston, the Clippers cruised to a 134-109 win over the Spurs at AT&T Center largely because Leonard finished with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and had nine assists and seven rebounds. “The boos is just love,” Leonard said. “Just taking it as that, I’m here for a reason, to win a ball game. It only can make me better and make our team better with the crowd not being on our side.”
“It’s a part of the game. It’s the type of player I am, just the way I probably left and how it was portrayed,” Leonard said. “I don’t make no sense of it. I know it’s a game and it’s competitive. When we’re not playing or if I’m walking on the street and I see somebody from San Antonio, they thank me for everything I did. They respect the way I played when I was here.”
Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova said that if he ever returned to play in his native Turkey again, then Fenerbahce Beko would be his preferred choice of destination. “Fenerbahce is a big community. I think I’d like to play for Fenerbahce in Turkey,” Ilyasova said to Anadolu Agency.
And, of course, he is raising expectations with every game. And now, as the great Chamberlain said many years ago, people are going to start expecting it every night. Which is, well, a lot to ask. “When he’s playing like that, we’re going to have a great chance to win games,” Damian Lillard said. “On both ends of the floor – making free throws, making jumpers, being in the paint, getting us extra possessions. Coming up big with all those blocks and changing shots. He’s been huge for us.”
LaVar Ball began a recent media blitz in Australia with a stop on The Daily Telegraph’s The Big Chat and was offered a chance to shoot down the rumors himself. Host Adam Mobbs asked Ball where they stood in regards to Ball’s injury and his future in the league. “Where we stand on that is it’s (dependent) on how the injury heals. You have to make speculation for the media. It keeps the buzz going…My thing is this, I said ‘Melo, if you 80%, don’t come back. If you’re 100%, whether there’s one game, five games or no games left, that’s when you come back. But don’t rush in and have people trying to push you to come back ahead of time.’”
Mobbs followed it up by pushing more directly on the matter, asking if LaMelo would finish the league if he was 100% healthy. “Yes. Yes. You like to finish what you start. Go ahead and finish that…You don’t want to be (thinking) like ‘Oh, I might get hurt. I don’t want to do this.’ If you’re thinking like that, don’t play. This is a physical sport. It comes with the territory.”
December 22, 2019 | 7:45 am UTC Update
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 125-108 road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers after going into the stands and verbally confronting a fan at Wells Fargo Center. After he made 1 of 2 free throws with 3 minutes, 6 seconds left, Thomas said he was running back and a fan had “both of his middle fingers up and said, ‘F— you, b—-‘ three times.”
When the Wizards called a timeout at the 2:53 mark, Thomas said he went into to the stands “to confront him.” “I said: ‘Don’t be disrespectful. I’m a man before anything. Be a fan.’ His response was, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,'” Thomas said, adding that he believes the fan’s behavior stemmed from a 76ers promotion for which fans are awarded a frozen dessert if an opposing player misses two free throws in the second half.
Thomas said he identified the fans to team security so they could be escorted out of the arena. “In no way, shape or form that should be allowed,” he said after the game. “I’ve been in the league for a while. The fans (are) gonna say whatever they want. Don’t ever call me out of my name, because I would never do that to anybody else. I think that crossed the line. I got kids. I got a family. That’s not OK at all, so I just went to go tell him that (in) no disrespectful way, as calm as I am right now. And those are the three things I said and that was his response.”
There was still no update on Irving, who missed his 18th straight game with a shoulder injury and seemingly missed the latest timetable set for him. Sunday marked two weeks since coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets planned on “starting to integrate him in the next week or two into team practices.” But Irving has still not been cleared for contact. “That’s kind of the next step,” Atkinson said. “So we’re just not there yet.”
Regardless of whether the Warriors use the selection on a potential franchise player or as trade bait, they see it as an important asset. As one team source told The Chronicle, “A top 4 or 5 pick would give us a chance to dial this thing back up next year and contend for another four or five years.”
In the same film session he showed another clip about basketball — it showed point guard Rajon Rondo faking a lob to LeBron James, and James faking that he was going to block Rondo’s shot. That message? It’s good to have fun. “We find a lot of different things to laugh about that are also good points for our team,” said Phil Handy, one of Vogel’s assistant coaches. “His film sessions, at some point there’s always going to be some comedy to it. It’s not about always chewing us out. Constructive criticism comes with laughter as well.”
Not everyone gets Vogel’s jokes right away. Or catches his movie references. “I didn’t even know who the guy was from Creed,” Hollins said, referring to Michael B. Jordan, who played Adonis Johnson. When asked if anyone is on Vogel’s level with movie quotes, Hollins enlisted the opinion of Dru Anthrop, the Lakers’ head video coordinator, who happened to be nearby preparing for a game. “I don’t know if anyone can be,” Anthrop said. “Coach would always give me three or four movies a week that he’d say you’ve gotta see this movie. I’d be like all right. But you also gave me a lot of work to do.
Rivers called the NBA’s proposal for an in-season tournament that would also shorten the league’s schedule from 82 games to 78 “interesting.” But it sounds like Rivers likes the schedule the way it is. “I like our league now, but I think they’re looking at the soccer model,” Rivers said. “They did it and it’s worked for them. I try to stay open-minded with all of this stuff. I don’t have an opinion yet.”
Before the Mavericks traveled to Toronto on Saturday, Luka Doncic emerged from the team’s hotel in Philadelphia wearing a Jordan-brand winter coat. Doncic also on Saturday posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing blue Jordan shoes. It certainly seems like more than a coincidence and, indeed, a source close to Doncic told The News that negotiations with Jordan Brand on a multi-year contract have heated up and soon could reach fruition.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will have a shorter commute to the Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million. Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and magnetic, wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. There are three bedrooms.
Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook has put his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area back up for sale at $5.35 million. That’s about $650,000 shy of the original asking price but still $700,000 more than Westbrook paid for the place in 2015, records show.