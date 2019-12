Hawks interested in Steven Adams

Thomas, however, said he didn’t notice them until after the double birds and accompanying heckle. “You know how Philly fans are. Like, that doesn’t bother me,” Thomas said. “When you say the ‘B’ word, that’s not OK. Because if I’m on the street, you won’t ever say that if I’m right next to you, so that’s not OK on any level, and I will not be disrespected like that. Fans can say whatever they want. Don’t talk about my family and don’t say that word. And that’s just what it is, and hopefully the NBA, I know they’re going to investigate. I’m going to tell them the same exact story, and that’s just what happened.”