Hawks interested in Steven Adams

6 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
So, obviously, center has to be addressed. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Oklahoma City is open to accepting the higher salaries that teams want to move, including long-term deals. The Thunder’s Steven Adams is one of those players who could be dealt before the deadline, and he is someone who has been discussed by the Hawks, according to a source inside the organization. Adams will make $27 million next season before becoming a free agent in 2021, which is the year Giannis Antetokounmpo could explore free agency, so acquiring Adams would not impact the Hawks during what could be a loaded free agency class.

Thomas, however, said he didn’t notice them until after the double birds and accompanying heckle. “You know how Philly fans are. Like, that doesn’t bother me,” Thomas said. “When you say the ‘B’ word, that’s not OK. Because if I’m on the street, you won’t ever say that if I’m right next to you, so that’s not OK on any level, and I will not be disrespected like that. Fans can say whatever they want. Don’t talk about my family and don’t say that word. And that’s just what it is, and hopefully the NBA, I know they’re going to investigate. I’m going to tell them the same exact story, and that’s just what happened.”
8 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

“I know (the NBA is) gonna investigate, and I’m gonna tell them the same thing,” Thomas said. “So, if you’re for the players, you’re gonna back me, because I didn’t do anything disrespectful. I just needed to look him in the eye and let him know, you’re never gonna disrespect me. I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna go in those stands and beat nobody up. I was raised better than that. That’s a word we don’t use where I come from.”
8 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

It’s right there in the NBA rule book to see. Rule No. 12 A., Section II a. (9) says “A delay-of-game shall be called for a player entering the game when beckoned by an official with his shirt untucked.” “It was overlooked,” Thunder center Steven Adams said. “I don’t think a lot of players or people have read the rule book. I hadn’t seen it ever until he brought it up. I didn’t even think it was a thing until he brought it up. “I think he (Paul) brought it up and they made it a point of emphasis. Fair enough. You have to stick by the rules.”
8 hours ago via Erik Horne @ The Athletic

Bulls guard Zach LaVine said the Thunder-Timberwolves game made players more aware of stepping on the court correctly. “OKC made a good comeback and obviously made the plays to win the game, but I feel like it was an unforced technical foul they (Minnesota) caused on themselves,” LaVine said. “I think you’re just not supposed to give away points. “If it’s something we can do to stop it, by tucking in our jerseys, that’s an easy one.”
8 hours ago via Erik Horne @ The Athletic

Since the start of this season and due to some serendipitous timing, Michael, 21, has lived with two of his seven siblings in a house near Sloan’s Lake he bought this past offseason. Cierra, 23, and Jontay, 20, all live together in a funny time warp where chores are (unequally) doled out and ambitious careers are being pursued. “It’s not something that was ever planned,” Cierra said. “It just worked out when I graduated (from Missouri) when Michael came out here. My parents always wanted someone in the family with him just because it’s young to be out on your own.”
8 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

“As a rookie, you are very susceptible to… just adapting to the league lifestyle and not really finding your own niche. You can just kind of become like everybody else, do what everybody else does,” Michael said. “You kind of have a lot of pressure on you to do certain things, stay up late, you know what I’m saying, when you really haven’t made it yet. Other guys might’ve already made it, so they can do certain things. “For me, having my family living with me, is good, they keep me grounded and everything, make sure I’m not changing.”
8 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Kawhi Leonard doesn't care about the boos

Leonard didn’t respond to fans with any words or body language. Instead, he taunted them with his play. Two days after losing to Houston, the Clippers cruised to a 134-109 win over the Spurs at AT&T Center largely because Leonard finished with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and had nine assists and seven rebounds. “The boos is just love,” Leonard said. “Just taking it as that, I’m here for a reason, to win a ball game. It only can make me better and make our team better with the crowd not being on our side.”
11 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Top Rumors

, , ,

11 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

And, of course, he is raising expectations with every game. And now, as the great Chamberlain said many years ago, people are going to start expecting it every night. Which is, well, a lot to ask. “When he’s playing like that, we’re going to have a great chance to win games,” Damian Lillard said. “On both ends of the floor – making free throws, making jumpers, being in the paint, getting us extra possessions. Coming up big with all those blocks and changing shots. He’s been huge for us.”
11 hours ago via Dwight Jaynes @ NBC Sports

LaVar Ball began a recent media blitz in Australia with a stop on The Daily Telegraph’s The Big Chat and was offered a chance to shoot down the rumors himself. Host Adam Mobbs asked Ball where they stood in regards to Ball’s injury and his future in the league. “Where we stand on that is it’s (dependent) on how the injury heals. You have to make speculation for the media. It keeps the buzz going…My thing is this, I said ‘Melo, if you 80%, don’t come back. If you’re 100%, whether there’s one game, five games or no games left, that’s when you come back. But don’t rush in and have people trying to push you to come back ahead of time.’”
11 hours ago via Lonzo Wire

Mobbs followed it up by pushing more directly on the matter, asking if LaMelo would finish the league if he was 100% healthy. “Yes. Yes. You like to finish what you start. Go ahead and finish that…You don’t want to be (thinking) like ‘Oh, I might get hurt. I don’t want to do this.’ If you’re thinking like that, don’t play. This is a physical sport. It comes with the territory.”
11 hours ago via Lonzo Wire

When the Wizards called a timeout at the 2:53 mark, Thomas said he went into to the stands “to confront him.” “I said: ‘Don’t be disrespectful. I’m a man before anything. Be a fan.’ His response was, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,'” Thomas said, adding that he believes the fan’s behavior stemmed from a 76ers promotion for which fans are awarded a frozen dessert if an opposing player misses two free throws in the second half.
17 hours ago via ESPN

Thomas said he identified the fans to team security so they could be escorted out of the arena. “In no way, shape or form that should be allowed,” he said after the game. “I’ve been in the league for a while. The fans (are) gonna say whatever they want. Don’t ever call me out of my name, because I would never do that to anybody else. I think that crossed the line. I got kids. I got a family. That’s not OK at all, so I just went to go tell him that (in) no disrespectful way, as calm as I am right now. And those are the three things I said and that was his response.”
17 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

There was still no update on Irving, who missed his 18th straight game with a shoulder injury and seemingly missed the latest timetable set for him. Sunday marked two weeks since coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets planned on “starting to integrate him in the next week or two into team practices.” But Irving has still not been cleared for contact. “That’s kind of the next step,” Atkinson said. “So we’re just not there yet.”
17 hours ago via Greg Joyce @ New York Post

In the same film session he showed another clip about basketball — it showed point guard Rajon Rondo faking a lob to LeBron James, and James faking that he was going to block Rondo’s shot. That message? It’s good to have fun. “We find a lot of different things to laugh about that are also good points for our team,” said Phil Handy, one of Vogel’s assistant coaches. “His film sessions, at some point there’s always going to be some comedy to it. It’s not about always chewing us out. Constructive criticism comes with laughter as well.”
17 hours ago via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Not everyone gets Vogel’s jokes right away. Or catches his movie references. “I didn’t even know who the guy was from Creed,” Hollins said, referring to Michael B. Jordan, who played Adonis Johnson. When asked if anyone is on Vogel’s level with movie quotes, Hollins enlisted the opinion of Dru Anthrop, the Lakers’ head video coordinator, who happened to be nearby preparing for a game. “I don’t know if anyone can be,” Anthrop said. “Coach would always give me three or four movies a week that he’d say you’ve gotta see this movie. I’d be like all right. But you also gave me a lot of work to do.
17 hours ago via Tania Ganguli @ Los Angeles Times

Rivers called the NBA’s proposal for an in-season tournament that would also shorten the league’s schedule from 82 games to 78 “interesting.” But it sounds like Rivers likes the schedule the way it is. “I like our league now, but I think they’re looking at the soccer model,” Rivers said. “They did it and it’s worked for them. I try to stay open-minded with all of this stuff. I don’t have an opinion yet.”
17 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Before the Mavericks traveled to Toronto on Saturday, Luka Doncic emerged from the team’s hotel in Philadelphia wearing a Jordan-brand winter coat. Doncic also on Saturday posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing blue Jordan shoes. It certainly seems like more than a coincidence and, indeed, a source close to Doncic told The News that negotiations with Jordan Brand on a multi-year contract have heated up and soon could reach fruition.
17 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will have a shorter commute to the Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million. Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and magnetic, wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. There are three bedrooms.
17 hours ago via Los Angeles Times

