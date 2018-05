Hawks interview Lloyd Pierce

So far, they’ve been shoving the ball down Toronto’s throat. “Going into this series we knew that we had to be good,” Lue said. “With Kyle Lowry and DeRozan and Dwane Casey who’s done a great job this year of changing the offense, being way better defensively, we knew it was going to be a tough matchup for us. But I do think that first round, Nate McMillan and his Pacers, they really did a good job of preparing us for this series.”