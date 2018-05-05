Hawks interview Lloyd Pierce

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks interviewed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce for their head coaching vacancy on Friday, league sources tell ESPN.
Marc J. Spears: San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina is interviewing for the Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach opening in Milwaukee today, a source told ESPN’s The Undefeated.
Thompson readily admits, “We’re going in the right direction,” but won’t punch Cleveland’s ticket to the Finals just yet. “Every time y’all say that, ‘The old Cavs [are back],'” he told ESPN, “then we f— around and lay an egg.” So, what should be said about Cleveland’s last three wins that have seemingly turned its season on its head once again? “It’s a long journey and we know that the players that we got are for the long haul,” Thompson said. “And you got guys that can get in the bunker and fight. So as long as you got that and you believe in yourself, you don’t have nothing else to worry about.”
So far, they’ve been shoving the ball down Toronto’s throat. “Going into this series we knew that we had to be good,” Lue said. “With Kyle Lowry and DeRozan and Dwane Casey who’s done a great job this year of changing the offense, being way better defensively, we knew it was going to be a tough matchup for us. But I do think that first round, Nate McMillan and his Pacers, they really did a good job of preparing us for this series.”
“His metabolism is on another level,” Miller said. “The rest of my clients are trying to keep the fat off, but Rajon’s body fat index ranges from 3.0 and 3.8, and most elite athletes are 7.2 to 7.9, so that’s just a massive variance.” While many NBA players spent this summer trying to slim down to ready themselves for a faster NBA, Rondo has maintained his lean, slender physique throughout his NBA career. Even as he’s cycled through five NBA teams and suffered injuries to his hands, face, and ankles, he’s never had to make an effort to prioritize eating healthy. He already eats well, according to Miller.
Rondo’s energy boost comes from more than just Miller’s “Super Smoothie.” His pregame meal is just as important. While Miller mixes the shake in the kitchen, Rondo chows down on a 12-ounce barbecued salmon filet that rests on a bed of wilted and slightly spicy garlic spinach drizzled with a barbecue glaze. A nap follows before he makes his way to the arena. Rondo documents most of the meals Miller prepares on his Instagram Story, with a description next to Miller’s handle. “It’s a part of his graciousness, and I appreciate it,” Miller says.
“The word is he (Ethan Happ) is going back to school and only using this to get an evaluation of his game from us,’’ a veteran NBA college scout said explaining why Happ wasn’t chosen to partake in the NBA Combine, which is May 16-20. “And another reason he wasn’t chosen is that we’ve all seen him play a lot at Wisconsin. We know his game; we know what he’s about. A bunch of guys going to Chicago, we don’t know nearly as much about.’’
Meanwhile, Kostas Antetokounmpo the younger brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, was invited to the Combine. The 6-10 Antetokounmpo, who was a prep standout at Whitefish Bay (Wis.) Dominican, averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 29 games as a red-shirt freshman for Dayton last season. Some NBA scouts project Antetokounmpo as a mid-to-late second-round draft choice.