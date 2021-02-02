The Hawks are investigating an incident during which four fans allegedly yelled obscenities at LeBron James while sitting courtside in Atlanta during Monday night’s game against the Lakers, CEO Steve Koonin told The Athletic. Juliana Carlos, one of the people who was escorted out of State Farm Arena, posted video of the incident on her Instagram page and said that she and her group were kicked out after her husband, Chris Carlos, was cursed out by James during the game. She then stood up and said, “Don’t fucking talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will fuck you up.”
