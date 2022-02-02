Josh Hart is also a player to keep an eye on, thanks to his team-friendly contract, which is non-guaranteed next season, as noted on our Pelicans salary page. Some teams have liked him from afar. One of those teams is Atlanta.
The Pelicans could make a strong offer for some of the top names available in this year's trade deadline. They hold the sixth-worst offense in the league and could use a scoring boost if they're trying to make a push for the play-in tournament. For example, they could make an offer consisting of Josh Hart, draft picks, and salary filler for scoring guards such as CJ McCollum or Buddy Hield. An additional ball-dominant scoring threat could help them in late-game situations.
Michael Scotto: Also, the Pelicans and Josh Hart. A lot of executives thought when he signed his contract that it was designed to be traded. He’s a guy I can see getting some value around the league due to his defensive ability and knowing himself as a role player. Yossi Gozlan: Hart’s contract is very unique. It’s got multiple non-guaranteed years, and one of those years also has an option.
Multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype they believe the Pelicans structured Josh Hart’s three-year deal this offseason with the intent of trading him. “I think they signed him to that deal just so they could trade him,” as one executive told HoopsHype, noting Hart’s deal is non-guaranteed next season. “His three-year deal with the non-guaranteed years after the first year could add value because it gives whatever team flexibility if he’s traded.”
Yossi Gozlan: The Pelicans ended up operating over the cap after clearing a lot of money in their trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. While they couldn’t get an All-Star caliber player with their flexibility, they might have better fits on their team now that they have more shooting to surround Williamson. They could be primed for a significant in-season trade with many young players, draft picks and tradeable salaries in their arsenal. Satoransky and Josh Hart could be particularly expendable due to New Orleans’ glut of guards, with Hart being an intriguing name to keep an eye on due to his unique salary structure.
Sources tell cleveland.com, along with their well-documented hunt for a shooting wing, including recent discussions about a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent swingman Josh Hart, the Cavs are currently exploring the free agent point guard market in hopes of adding a third guard to play behind starter Darius Garland and backup Rubio.
There seems to be legitimate traction on a three-team sign-and-trade framework between Chicago, New Orleans and Charlotte that would likely nullify any of the Bulls' fears of losing out on their preferred point guard target. From conversations with multiple league sources, the framework that would be discussed appears to focus on landing Ball in Chicago, Devonte' Graham in New Orleans and Tomas Satoransky, Josh Hart and draft capital to Charlotte.
Zach Lowe: From what I've heard from teams who have inquired about Josh Hart, the Pelicans absolutely love him. He's a restricted free agent this summer and have shown very little interest in dealing with them.
The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired forward Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to De'Andre Hunter, two first round picks, a first-round pick swap right and cash. As part of the trade, the Lakers also sent Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner and a future second round draft pick to the Wizards, who in return, sent cash consideration to the Pelicans.
League sources told ESPN's Bobby Marks that the Pelicans, Hawks and Wizards are expected to cooperate with the Lakers if Leonard is still undecided by noon on Saturday. The July 6 date was agreed upon initially in the Lakers' and Pelicans' deal sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks for Davis. The deal was based on the Lakers using the $32 million in cap space created on a max free agent like Leonard or on multiple free agents.
The New Orleans Pelicans are interested in three of the Lakers’ young players — whether that’s Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma or Josh Hart — and the No. 4 pick in order to acquire Davis, according to people familiar with the trade discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly because of the fluidity of the situation. It’s possible New Orleans could use the No. 4 pick to acquire a player from a third team.
The one thing Hart said he was fairly certain of was that no one on the roster was untouchable with the exception of two players: LeBron James, the team’s lone All-Star, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents James and Davis: “You’re going through it and you’re like ‘Alright, man.’ You had no idea. Like, really, it seemed like nobody was untouchable honestly, besides LeBron and KCP. That was the only untouchable pieces. Fortunately for me, my name wasn’t really thrown in there until the last day when basically everyone on the roster was allegedly getting traded. It was just a weird situation because you had no idea.”
Here is what we do know. The Lakers made several aggressive offers to New Orleans involving all of their core young players of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. The Pelicans had no intent to trade Davis before the offseason, however, especially not to the Lakers, league sources said. The NBA is a business, however, and these conversations involving the Lakers’ talented young core was warranted, whether they were taken personally or not.
Late Monday night, the Lakers changed their offer at the request of the Pelicans, two people said. The Lakers had agreed to send their entire young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac to the Pelicans, as well as veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the people said. The Lakers were also winning to also send the Pelicans two first-round draft picks.
Shams Charania: Sources: The Lakers have offered the Pelicans two of their talented young players -- among Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart -- with Rondo or Stephenson as core parts of a deal. For Pelicans, these have not been remotely serious offers.
In the West, the Lakers have to be part of the conversation because of the LeBron James factor, though it's not clear to rival executives whom they're willing to trade in any deal and whom they aren't. "At one point a month ago, they were dangling Lonzo [Ball] a little bit, but now they don't want to trade him," one of the execs said. Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner are available, rival executives say, while pretty much everyone else is off the table. To get Beal, it's going to take a lot more than that.
To date, Los Angeles has not offered players such as Ingram, Kuzma, Ball and Hart in trade discussions. They value each of them highly. The Lakers should have enough cap space to keep all four and still sign a top free agent like Kevin Durant (2019-20 player option), Klay Thompson or Kawhi Leonard (player option) this offseason. Will Ingram still be a part of L.A.'s young core in six months?
The Lakers won’t surrender Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kyzma or Josh Hart to the Phoenix Suns in their pursuit of forward Trevor Ariza, said people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Lakers have informed teams that have called about trade proposals that they will not give up any of their young core unless it’s for a superstar player, one person said.
February 2, 2022 | 3:08 pm EST Update
Heat eyeing Christian Wood
Sources tell Heavy.com that among the ideas floated has been a deal centering on Rocket big man Christian Wood and Miami shooter Duncan Robinson. Involved people have downplayed there being anything substantive, and there would clearly be other moving parts involved. But others are saying there is at least some basketball sense to the talk. “I’ve got to think Houston wants more,” said one NBA GM. “And with the way they’ve been approaching things these last few weeks, I’d go as far as to say that’s for sure.
“Houston’s really been over-valuing Woods and Eric Gordon. They think they’re going to get back a major piece, but they’re unrealistic with their expectations. I’ve looked around the league at what they’re putting out there — and I know they have, too. And no one is willing to give up a cornerstone player.”
Two years ago, Robinson shot 46.6% when opponents were four feet or more away from him on 3-pointers, according to NBA.com stats. That is down to 39.5% this year. But while one league source said Miami wouldn’t feel bad about getting more shots for Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, a Heat source said the important factor with Robinson is that he gives Butler and Bam Adebayo more room to operate.
In the trade realm, Houston’s always been an aggressive team, trying to find an advantage somewhere. How is that now as a rebuilding team? Rafael Stone: I mean, we do want to be aggressive. And I think the way that is going to manifest itself, for the next little bit, is just making sure that we’re talking to everybody. So we’ll do that to make sure that there’s not something that would make sense for another team and for us that didn’t get explored. We’ll make sure we talk to everybody. But I also think that we’re really comfortable with this group. There’s obviously a lot of stuff out there about what we’re trying to do. I don’t think it’s particularly true what’s been reported last week. I think we’re really comfortable with where we’re at. We do have a lot of picks out in the future, so there’s not some huge need that we have either on our current roster — or in terms of future assets — that we need to be aggressively pursuing. Leading into this year, we were hoping, planning, tracking to be in the area where we’re at now. So, we’re not feeling any particular need to do X deal or Y deal.
Well, since we’re in that time of the year, there will always be names and possible moves mentioned. And you have a number of veterans that teams like. Rafael Stone: One of the single most important parts of my job is to have every conversation and listen, but just because you have conversations and listen doesn’t mean you do things. We like not just how good they are, but also the way they play and the way they fit with one another and everything else. So again, we’re just not feeling any need whatsoever to do anything. It’s much more to explore possibilities and everything else, but we like this. And we like the growth that we’ve seen on both a micro and a macro level — those are your words from earlier, so I’ll repeat it for you. And because of that, you talk to everybody, you listen, but you don’t have to do anything.
There continues to indication that Atlanta is interested in Ben Simmons, though the asking price may be beyond its means. “I’m not sure if they’d move (Bogdan) Bogdanovic, but that would be a mistake,” said one league source. “I think him not being healthy all year is a big reason behind their problems. He’s one of those guys whose game can really complement (Trey) Young and (John) Collins.”
Harrison Faigen: .@TheSteinLine’s @SpotifyGrnroom sessions are always full of trade scuttlebutt (his Substack subscribers can get recordings) and the latest was no exception. Here was what Marc had to say on a few notable Lakers topics:
James Ham: Fox on trade rumors, “They’ve told me what they’ve need to tell me. pic.twitter.com/Ov3l5nL7Ho