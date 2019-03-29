USA Today Sports

Hawks keeping Deyonta Davis

March 29, 2019 | 4:00 am EDT Update

Bradley Beal talks extension

But he told The Athletic he has “no idea” if he would accept the still theoretical offer if he were to end up on an All-NBA team and the Wizards were to subsequently propose it to him this summer. “I have no idea. … I try not to (think about it),” he said. “I’m not gonna be naïve to it. I know about it. But … I haven’t even gotten that far, because I need to figure out what we’re gonna do in this offseason, where we’re going, which direction we’re going.”
13 mins ago via The Athletic

Both parties have to make sure it’s an actual possibility first. And Beal has two more weeks to plead his case on the court. “It’s crazy. I mentioned it to my agent just out of curiosity and he said, ‘One, I don’t like talking about it because I don’t wanna jinx it.’ That’s what he was telling me. And then two, he said, ‘I’ve never done a super-max deal, so I can’t tell you what to expect, what not to expect.’ So, it’s kinda like we’re going in blind,” Beal said. “Granted, my job is to continue to play out these last seven (games), and we’ll see where we are at the end of the year. “If I make it, I make it. If I don’t, I don’t. But it’ll definitely be evaluated at the end of the year.”
13 mins ago via The Athletic

