Hawks keeping Deyonta Davis

“They’re going to boo me,” Butler said of the Minnesota fans who watched him force his way out of town via a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers in November — months after Butler led the woebegone Timberwolves to their first playoff berth in 14 seasons. “I would boo me, too. I’m not going to lie to you.”
Butler insisted he was unfazed by what awaited him, and went on to suggest that a number of his Philadelphia colleagues, as well as some longtime friends who plan to be in attendance, will partake in the inevitable hostilities. “I might actually join in on the boos,” Butler said.