Hawks keeping Deyonta Davis

Both parties have to make sure it’s an actual possibility first. And Beal has two more weeks to plead his case on the court. “It’s crazy. I mentioned it to my agent just out of curiosity and he said, ‘One, I don’t like talking about it because I don’t wanna jinx it.’ That’s what he was telling me. And then two, he said, ‘I’ve never done a super-max deal, so I can’t tell you what to expect, what not to expect.’ So, it’s kinda like we’re going in blind,” Beal said. “Granted, my job is to continue to play out these last seven (games), and we’ll see where we are at the end of the year. “If I make it, I make it. If I don’t, I don’t. But it’ll definitely be evaluated at the end of the year.”